Ideal Darius Garland trade could save the Cavaliers' nightmare season

Built on a defensive identity, the Cleveland Cavaliers' calling card has slipped away year-by-year.

Now, as the Cavs attempt to salvage a tumultuous season in the latter half, Cleveland still ranks only 14th in the NBA for defensive rating. The offense sits 10th with the 12th-best net rating, but none of the Cavaliers' stats would signal a true contender in 2026.

Unsurprisingly, where the Cavaliers have struggled most defensively is the perimeter. Cleveland's small backcourt and multitude of undersized wings is still a lingering Achilles heel not yet addressed. This season, opposing teams are shooting 38.1 percent, tied for highest, from three-point range against the Cavs.

Wings Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill have proven to be solid perimeter defenders, but neither star guard Darius Garland or Donovan Mitchell pose enough threat on the arc to challenge shooters. Late rotations, confused assignments and poor defensive awareness have also contributed.

Fixing Cleveland's Finals chances starts with forcing shooters off the line. If the Cavaliers hope to turn the season around, a trade deadline move might be the final opportunity to find meaningful growth.

Unfortunately, a meaningful trade means moving on from a key player due to the Cavs' astronomical luxury tax bill and salary sheet. While the Cavaliers have stayed true to a cohesive core four in the latest rumors, Brett Siegel suggested Garland could be the first one to go if Cleveland pivots.

While Siegel noted the move would likely be in the offseason, the Cavaliers might be forced to consider a deadline trade if their inconsistency continues. Luckily, one fellow hopeful contender could offer a perfect trade partner to reframe the Cavs' future.

Cleveland's best-case Garland trade

As the Giannis Antetokounmpo situation remains in limbo, the Milwaukee Bucks have been searching for a new second star to place next to the former MVP and DPOY. After a failed two-year experiment with Damian Lillard with what was expected to be the best pick-and-roll duo the league has seen, Garland could be the perfect option for the Bucks to target.

Similarly, the Cavaliers could find value in some of what Milwaukee offers, but the financial restrictions and Cleveland's biggest needs lend itself to a three-team move with another team seeking a long-term point guard. The Sacramento Kings could enter the deal to give their future any sort of real identity.

In this trade, the Cavaliers add two of the league's premier 3-and-D role players and a proven playoff-caliber backup big man. Keon Ellis has established himself as a top trade target for any team seeking an elite defensive guard with a solid three-point shot. Malik Monk, a veteran wing, provides another leader for the second unit with positional versatility.

Bobby Portis, while he is not the most exciting addition, is a high-motor big man with good interior defense and some floor spacing abilities. When Giannis and the Bucks won the 2021 Finals, Portis was a pivotal piece in that year's run.

This season, Ellis is averaging 5.3 points and 1.1 steals, shooting 35.7 percent from deep in 17.3 minutes per game. Considered a painfully underutilized asset for the Kings, the Cavaliers could be a perfect home for Ellis by pairing him in the starting backcourt with Mitchell assuming the role as the full-time one guard.

As for the Kings, a first-round pick, a young promising point guard in Kevin Porter, Jr. and a decent role player in Kyle Kuzma is a solid return for their departing players. The Bucks leave with the best talent in the trade, finding a perfect star to place next to the Giannis. Even if the Greek Freak exits the franchise soon, Garland is still an ideal leader to take the team to the next era.

The Cleveland Cavaliers need change. While it is painful to admit, Garland might be the Cavs' only opportunity to make that change. Mitchell is by no means a perfect point guard, but Cleveland would have to force him to take the next step as a leading star and improve his playmaking. Ellis, Monk and Portis resolve much of what has held the Cavaliers back, giving them a deep roster for a postseason push.