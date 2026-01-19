Cavaliers dodged a Darius Garland disaster that could have destroyed them

When Darius Garland first popped up on the injury report with a toe injury during the back half of last season, many thought that the Cleveland Cavaliers guard would recover quickly. With the Cavs locking up the one seed and over a week of rest, the expectation was that Garland would be ready to go for the postseason.

That all came to a screeching halt against the Miami Heat in Game 2, where Garland re-injured his toe, and was compromised for the rest of the playoffs. He eventually returned against the Indiana Pacers, but was not nearly the same player.

The All-Star guard ended up getting surgery this past offseason. In the first half of this season, the injury has lingered.

Garland admitted to the ESPN broadcast that he is playing at about only 70 percent so far this season. During that same game against the Philadelphia Sixers, he injured his other toe. Fortunately for Cavs fans, Garland’s injury is not as serious this time around.

Darius Garland injury will not keep him away from Cavaliers for too long

Cleveland announced yesterday afternoon that Garland has a Grade 1 right toe sprain and would be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. The organization can breathe a little easier knowing that it is not the same toe that he got surgery on, but this is another tough setback nonetheless.

Injuries have been a big part of the Cavs’ season. They have already used 24 different starting lineups, which is already more than last year’s total of 23.

In addition to Garland, Sam Merrill, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Larry Nance Jr. have all had extended absences. Not to mention, Max Strus has yet to make his season debut.

Garland was just starting to get into his groove too. In his last 13 games, he was averaging 19 points per game, and seven assists on 53 percent from the field and 41 percent from three-point range. He was operating comfortably in the mid-range, the touch on his floaters returned, and you could start to see the shiftiness and burst that makes his game so special.

Garland is the key to Cleveland’s offensive identity, which is pace, space, and ball movement. He is the orchestrator of the offense and in order for the Cavs to be at their best, they need a healthy Garland in the fold.

Fortunately for Cleveland, they have rediscovered their rhythm lately. They have been one of the NBA’s best offenses over the last month, and are 7-3 in their last ten games. They are slowly starting to turn it around, but will need to navigate another Garland absence.