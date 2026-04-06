Cavaliers have a difficult choice to make and not much time left to make it

Barring a significant turn of events, the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to be the No. 4 seed. As things stand now, that means a first-round matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, although the Philadelphia 76ers could still sneak their way up to No. 5.

Whatever the case, Kenny Atkinson has a big issue to address in the next few days. He needs to figure out who's going to join James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen in the starting lineup.

Atkinson has often been a matchup-based type of guy, and that makes sense to a degree. However, it's also important to get a steady lineup going and getting into a rthyhm, especially in a seven-game series.

Who will be the Cavs' fifth starter?

Coach Atkinson has a good problem in his hands. He can make a strong case for at least three players to round up the starting lineup; Max Strus, Dean Wade, and Jaylon Tyson can all bring different things to the table.

Strus is a proven playoff performer and the best shooter of the three. He can get hot in the blink of an eye, and he's the type of team-first guy who will dive for loose balls and put his body on the line to do the little things that don't always pop up in the stat sheet.

Wade makes the most sense against lengthy guards and forwards. While not the fastest or most athletic, he's got the wingspan, lateral quickness, and saviness to stop opposing players in the wing, and he can also stretch the floor with his shooting.

Last but not least, Tyson provides the most upside. He's a stat sheet-stuffer who can create his own shot, facilitate for others rebounds, crash passing lanes, and just do a little bit of everything. Consistency is a bit of an issue, but he's got the motor.

The Hawks are a bit of a nightmare matchup for a team like the Cavaliers. They have big on-ball players like Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels, and the Cavs have struggled to contain that type of guy for the past couple of years.

That said, this team has all the resources they need to get past them -- or anybody else, for that matter. Moreover, regardless of who starts, they have enough versatility to throw different looks and bodies at them, and Atkinson will have to be thorough with his in-game and in-series adjustments if the original plan doesn't work.