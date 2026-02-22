Cavaliers fans have wildly overblown the Max Strus panic

The Cleveland Cavaliers are rolling right now. Nevertheless, even the best things can be improved, and this roster definitely isn't the exception to that rule. That's why Max Strus' season debut could be such a big deal.

While not a superstar by any means, Strus is one of the most valuable role players on the roster. Considering that, it was only normal to sound the alarms when the team announced that he suffered a setback in his recovery.

Then again, it seems like the fans blew the report out of proportion. As Cavs insider Danny Cunningham of Locked On Cavs, coach Kenny Atkinson confirmed that Strus' season debut is just around the corner.

Max Strus will play in the regular season, says Kenny Atkinson

"Kenny Atkinson was asked whether or not he expects Max Strus to play this regular season: 'Yes. Yes,'” Cunningham wrote on X.

Strus suffered a foot injury in the offseason and has yet to log a single minute this year. He averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game on 44.2 percent from the court and 38.6 percent from downtown last season. He's the prototypical 3-and-D role player who can always come in handy in the playoffs.

That said, the Cavs need to be extremely careful with Strus once he's finally cleared to play. There are fewer than 30 games left in the regular season, and while there should be more than enough time for him to get his legs back under him, they can't afford his return to mess with the team's momentum and growing chemistry.

Jaylon Tyson has done an outstanding job filling in for him. He's taken a huge leap from his rookie season, and demoting him to the second unit to make room for Strus would be a disservice to his development.

Also, what's broken doesn't need to be fixed. The Cavs added two prime role players to the rotation by trading for Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis. As valuable as Strus is, he'll probably have to earn his stripes again and give up some touches.

Whatever the case, it's refreshing to know that the initial reports may have been a bit overblown. The Cavs are a better team when Strus is on the floor taking charges, diving for loose balls, setting up easy buckets and knocking down shots from deep. His impact doesn't always reflect on the stat sheet, but he's a team-first guy who makes winning plays.