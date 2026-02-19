Cavaliers can’t ignore the uncomfortable Max Strus reality any longer

Max Strus getting injured during an offseason workout was something the Cleveland Cavaliers were accustomed to. It happened in the summer of 2024 and then franchise navigated his injury comeback during the 2024-25 season accordingly. This current situation has proven different.

Strus suffered a Jones fracture during the offseason yet again. Unlike last time, it has not been a clear and seamless road to recovery.

The original prognosis was that Strus would be back around December or January, based on the expected timeline from the date of the offseason injury. The calendar is rapidly creeping up on the end of February and there is still no clarity on exactly when an injury return is expected.

Kenny Atkinson said of Strus (h/t Spencer Davies): "Progressing. Really did a pretty high-level workout today. No contact still, but he's starting to ramp up. It's like, don't get too excited, but he's doing a lot more, so that's good news."

The Cavaliers have played 55 games. The NBA Playoffs are closer than the start of the season at this point. It just might be time to seriously consider whether shutting Strus down for the remainder of the year is the best thing for all parties involved.

Max Strus might be better off sitting this Cavaliers season out

How much longer will the Cavaliers need to wait for Strus to be available? How limited will the Cavaliers sharpshooter be when he is finally ready to step on an NBA court?

Those are legitimate questions the franchise should be asking themselves in a situation that has continued to drag on past a point of comfort. Don't be mistaken, though, this is not an indictment of Strus. The Cavs wing should be afforded the proper opportunity to recover. If his foot is not fully ready, then it should be treated with the utmost caution.

Perhaps giving Strus the year off is starting to make more sense.

It would be a tough decision given the on-court aspirations of the Cavaliers and what they want to accomplish in 2025-26. Cleveland wants to win a championship. Strus should be a reliable bench piece who can support that goal.

However, if the version of him that returns is not up to par, the fan favorite will only be hurting the team in the process when the time could have been spent on getting back to the player who is adored in Cleveland for his relentless energy and effort. It's a tricky situation to manage.

There could still be positive developments from here that make a Strus injury return more practical and par for the course. However, the idea of holding him out should not be dismissed altogether anymore.