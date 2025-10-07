It’s only preseason but Lonzo Ball already looks like the game-changer Cavaliers need

Finding the right complementary role players to complete the roster has been an ongoing challenge for the Cleveland Cavaliers since acquiring Donovan MItchell in 2022.

The Cavs' biggest move in the offseason was acquiring Lonzo Ball, a veteran 3-and-D point guard, from the Chicago Bulls.

Ball, a former second-overall pick, has been a valuable contributor to every team along his journey. Before a two-year hiatus due to a severe knee injury and following surgeries, Lonzo was driving force behind a Bulls team that had an early lead in the Eastern Conference standings in the 2021-22 seson.

While the season has yet to begin, Ball has already reportedly been turning heads at training camp. In a recent article, long-time Cavs insider Chris Fedor wrote that coaches are wildly impressed with Lonzo's basketball IQ, tenacity and work ethic.

"From what I continue to hear, Lonzo Ball is somebody who continues to turn heads. He continues to show how he can be an effective fit for this team. ... He’s showing glimpses of why, number one, he’s a better, more impactful player than Isaac Okoro." Chris Fedor

Fedor goes on to note that Ball's lengthy injury history will be a major question the Cavs hope to answer. Limiting Ball's playing time and his workload over the regular season will hopefully keep him healthy for the playoffs.

The Cavs are aware of those concerns, as both Fedor and Jimmy Watkins describe the team's willingness to rest Lonzo during back-to-back trips in favor of playoff success. That focus on his health and availability speak to the role Ball will play in the postseason as a game-changing bench leader.

Lonzo Ball makes the Cavaliers more dangerous than ever

While Ty Jerome showed scoring prowess last season, Cleveland chose to move in a different direction when they traded young wing Isaac Okoro for established two-way point guard Lonzo Ball from the Chicago Bulls.

Lonzo does not have the tenacious scoring of Jerome. Undoubtedly, the Cavs' backup one guard will average fewer points per night than his predecessor. Cleveland did not target Lonzo as a scoring upgrade, though. Lonzo provides the skillset the Cavs found in beloved former veteran Ricky Rubio. The Spanish-born former Cav made his career from dishing out smart, timely passes, elevating his teammates and playing tough defense. All of those qualities are present in Lonzo Ball.

The Cavaliers already took notice of Ball's fit in the team's system. Ball, though an effective scorer on his own, is one of the smartest backup point guards the Cavaliers could have added. Over his career, he has averaged a 25.5 assist percentage, meaning he assists on roughly one out of every four baskets his teammates make while he is on the floor.

If Ball can translate his proven playmaking abilities to the Cavaliers, his selfless passing will immediately improve the team's chances at real playoff success. Lonzo brings similar passing qualities as Darius Garland off the bench, willingly sending the ball through tight spaces to an open cutter or shooter.

Defensively, Ball's size and versatility are a no-brainer upgrade from any backup point guard in recent years. Playing him next to any of the Cavaliers' other guards creates a formidable two-way duo.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been searching for a true backup point guard since Rubio's departure. Lonzo Ball is already proving to be that answer, and the season is still weeks away. His impressive training camp is exactly what the Cavs have needed.