Cavaliers' early adversity is the best thing that could've happened to them

At 4-3 in the early parts of the 2025-26 NBA season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have certainly not come in and lit the world on fire as the championship contender that was promised. That adversity could actually help mold them into a team that is NBA Finals bound by the end of the year.

2024-25 was a dominant 64-win campaign for the Cavaliers. What did they have to show for it? A premature second round exit to the eventual Eastern Conference Champions, the Indiana Pacers.

What did the Pacers' start to 2024-25 look like? Brutal. They struggled to consistently stay above .500 until really looking like a team who figured things out in January. After a slow start, Indiana went 10-2 in the first calendar month of 2025 and quickly reemerged among the playoff teams in the East.

Those early challenges helped the Pacers develop a formula for their team that would get them within one game, and one devastating injury, of winning an NBA championship. The path to a title does not always follow that exact path, but for the Cavaliers, a change of pace from last season will absolutely not hurt.

Cavaliers' slow start sets the stage for long-term growth

A defining element of the 2025-26 season for the Cavaliers has been injuries. Darius Garland and Max Strus have yet to appear in a game. Lonzo Ball cannot play every night due to load management. Sam Merrill was forced out of action with a right hip contusion after a scorching-hot start. De'Andre Hunter missed some time. You get the idea.

What do the Cavaliers have to show for it? A record that falls short of expectations, but a group of players that is allowed to grow as a result.

A great example of that would be Jaylon Tyson. At first, Tyson was filling in among the starters due to the absence of Hunter. Then, the second-year pro took the spot of Merrill with the first five.

The expanded role, responsibility, and minutes have allowed Tyson to showcase his growth. In seven games, and five starts, the Cavaliers wing has averaged 10.9 points per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 44.1 percent from beyond the arc.

That mark from 3-point land is coming on an increased volume of 4.9 attempts per game, up from 1.2 in his rookie season. Tyson's shooting should allow him to continue slotting in with any lineup the Cavaliers need to feature once more and more bodies are healthy.

Evan Mobley has been a beneficiary of the adversity as well. While Mobley's numbers have not taken a leap, the Cavaliers star is getting the necessary wiggle room for more touches and opportunities on offense. That will even pay dividends with an expanded arsenal and comfort level.

The point here should be clear. Different types of situational necessities for these Cavaliers should allow the team to be more battle tested once the NBA Playoffs come. Eventually, Cleveland will hit their stride in terms of health and winning. In the meantime, they are getting what they need in terms of growth.