Humiliating Cavaliers defeat overshadows stunning Jaylon Tyson development

The do-it-all role player the Cleveland Cavaliers hoped to draft in Jaylon Tyson is beginning to manifest despite a humiliating 125-105 defeat to the Boston Celtics.

Throughout the preseason and the first five games of the regular season, the Cavaliers have given Tyson a trial by fire, serving as the de facto replacement for any injured starter. Against the Celtics, Tyson tied with Evan Mobley for a team-high 19 points, shooting two-of-five from deep, grabbing three steals and collecting five boards.

His efforts were cut short when he fouled out late in the fourth quarter, but his offensive impact is exactly what the Cavs need from the sophomore wing. Cleveland has put Tyson to the test, and despite foul trouble, he has risen to the ocassion.

This year, Cleveland asked Tyson to take a step forward after trading away Isaac Okoro and opening up a larger spot for him. Drafted 20th overall in 2024, Tyson is projected to be Cleveland's version of Josh Hart or Caleb Martin. Without needing to be a star player or ball-dominant scorer, Tyson is expected to be a high-impact wing who is unafraid to do the dirty work. Against Boston, he showed that he's ready to be the rugged bruiser the Cavs need.

In Tyson's rookie season, he rarely showed offensive production, clearly lost in the Cavs' system. With another offseason and more opportunities to learn, Tyson is making his presence known and solidifying himself a spot in the nightly rotation.

Tyson's breakout game wasn't enough to save the Cavaliers

In the fifth game of the young season, the Cavs lost a three-point shootout to the Celtics. In the first quarter, Cleveland kept pace with Boston, knocking down 10 of their 12 long-range attempts against the Celtics' 8-of-14 three-point shooting. The Cavaliers held a two-point lead at the end of the first period but quickly lost their footing in the second.

With a 20-3 run to end the half, the Celtics built a 15-point lead that the Cavs never overcame in the final two periods. Multiple times, the Cavaliers mounted a half-hearted comeback but never brought the deficit back down to single digits. The absence of Darius Garland, Max Strus and Sam Merrill certainly played a role, but the Cavs simply lacked tenacity on defense and allowed Boston every opportunity.

For every attempted comeback the Cavaliers had, they just as quickly surrendered another easy run to the Celtics. Jaylon Tyson's endless energy and tenacity should serve as a blueprint for the rest of the team. Despite the large deficit, Tyson was just as locked in from moment to moment. After a potential game-saving bucket, Tyson's excitement was palpable as he screamed into the crowd and pumped his fist.

Put simply, the Cavaliers cannot depend on one or two players to save them with heroics. Too often, the Cavs fall back onto hero ball and a bailout savior, whether it be Donovan Mitchell or an unexpected hero. Tyson is answering the call the Cavs have asked him to take, but most of his teammates failed to follow suit against a weakened Celtics squad.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were out hustled, losing the rebounding battle by five and allowing 23 second-chance points. Cleveland allowed the Celtics to win the paint battle, as well, scoring 34 points in the paint compared to the Cavs' 28 points. Ultimately, the embarrassing loss is only one game out of a remaining 77 games. Nonetheless, Cleveland players cannot sit idly by and watch as somebody tries to save the day rather than stepping up alongside their fellow Cavalier.