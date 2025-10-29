Sam Merrill wasted no time proving the Cavaliers were right about him

Skeptics were quick to clown the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason for handing Sam Merrill a four-year, $38 million contract to remain with the franchise. The Cavaliers would have been wise to ignore the critics then just like they would be now, because they are laughing straight to the bank with how their decision is playing out.

Most of the pundits who questioned Cleveland's decision came at it with a few key points of contention. One of the main ones had to do with choosing Merrill over Ty Jerome for a big payday.

Jerome was allowed to walk without being presented an option to return, by his own admission. Some found that shocking after a campaign in which the Cavaliers guard was in contention for Sixth Man of the Year.

The problem with Jerome would be how much of an enigma his production could be, and how it disappeared when needed most. Merrill, by contrast, is sturdy and reliable on both ends. Those are the type of qualities that every championship contender begs for of their role players.

Cleveland’s investment in Merrill is already looking like a major bargain

Merrill has enjoyed such a strong start to the 2025-26 season that will have many will undoubtedly waiting for the shoe to drop. The two-way guard has played a huge role, being elevated to the starting lineup in the absence of Darius Garland, helping get the Cavaliers to their 3-1 start.

Thus far, Merrill is averaging 17.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 25.8 minutes per game. The Cavaliers guard is shooting a scorching hot 52.5 percent from the field and a blistering 51.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Merrill has been among the league leaders in 3-point makes early in the season, rivaling the likes of Stephen Curry, Grayson Allen, Tyrese Maxey, and Lauri Markkanen. The Cavaliers will undoubtedly want him to keep taking the high volume he's on right now. Merrill is attempting 8.8 3-point shots per game through four games.

Even for those feeling like there is an inevitable drop-off coming when Garland returns, the point here is not to be found in the exact figures and production. It is about Merrill's skill set.

The movement shooting ability of the 29-year-old is something all 30 NBA teams would love to have. Merrill slots in seamlessly with any lineup due to his undeniable ability to stretch the court.

Likewise, his high-effort defense makes him an easy player to feature off the bench when that demotion eventually comes. The fact that this was a player the Cavaliers slowly brought along in their system demands high praise of both Merrill and Cleveland. There will not be any buyer's remorse on continuing the union between the two sides any time soon.