Cavaliers acknowledged one harsh reality for this season

The Cleveland Cavaliers head into this season with redemption on their mind. After a 64-win season turned into a second round playoff exit, the pressure is on in The Land to deliver.

Instead of making drastic changes, the Cavs upgraded around the margins this offseason. They did lose Ty Jerome in free agency, but they brought in Lonzo Ball. The former Chicago Bull is a more versatile piece, and an upgrade defensively.

They added Larry Nance Jr. and Thomas Bryant to their frontcourt for more size behind Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. They also brought back Sam Merrill, who is the perfect fit for head coach Kenny Atkinson’s system.

Cleveland will go as far as the core four of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen take them, but they had a good offseason given the cap restrictions. That has led to the team being positive about their season outlook, but the players all echoed one statement throughout media day that will be the theme of the season.

NBA Finals or bust is the expectation for the Cavaliers this season

This is the first year since 2018 where Cleveland has finals expectations. Coming into last season, no one really thought of the Cavs as the class of the East, especially since they didn’t make any offseason moves. They came out of nowhere to go wire-to-wire in the regular season, but failed spectacularly in the playoffs.

When asked if the season could be a success if they don’t make the finals, Max Strus said he didn’t think so. Jaylon Tyson acknowledged that it is time to get over the hump.

Nance Jr. said no one is satisfied with just the playoffs and 64 wins. Mobley said the goal is a championship, and he believes the team is ready.

East is full of question marks outside of Cleveland and New York

The Boston Celtics don’t know if Jayson Tatum will be able to play this season because of a torn Achilles. The Indiana Pacers won’t have Tyrese Haliburton for the whole year.

Teams like the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, and Atlanta Hawks offer intrigue, but have questions about their readiness. The Philadelphia 76ers are already ravaged with injuries, and will need a significant health boost to be in the mix.

This year will be as good an opportunity as any for Cleveland to break through, and come out of the East. They have a deeper roster, the players are hungry, and they know what they need to do to get over the hump.

Talk is great, but the Cavs need to produce significant postseason results this year, and realize their potential as a team.