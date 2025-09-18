Cavaliers’ path to NBA Finals clouded by forgotten obstacle

All the talk during this offseason has been about how the Eastern Conference is a two-team race, with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks sitting head and shoulders above the pack. The Philadelphia 76ers quietly loom as a threat to challenge that belief.

Those out there whose gut reaction to dismiss the 76ers have more than enough justification in that stance. History has suggested they are a tough team to reliably trust. That is especially true when it comes to the NBA Playoffs.

However, by that same logic, the Cavaliers could also be quickly dismissed as a contender. The Cavaliers would be the first to tell you they have learned the lessons they needed from their playoff shortcomings and are ready to turn the corner.

The idea is not to challenge the perception of Cleveland, but simply to embrace the unpredictability of the NBA. In that nature, no team is a bigger wild card for the upcoming 2025-26 season than the 76ers.

76ers threaten to emerge as Cavaliers' biggest roadblock

The elephant in the room here is obvious: Can Joel Embiid stay healthy, and is he still an MVP-caliber superstar?

The answer to both parts of that question is unclear at best. The 76ers did manage to spark a lot of curiosity on the topic, though, when they posted their photos to their Twitter/X account featuring Embiid on the court with the team.

That naturally only counts for so much. However, it does provide some encouragement for a superstar who only managed to play 19 games during 2024-25 amid a disastrous campaign for the 76ers that saw them post a record of 24-58 after being dubbed title contenders in the preseason.

If Embiid can regain the majority of his form for 2025-26, that is the caliber of player who can comfortably challenge for the title of being the second best player in the Eastern Conference behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. That matters in a 'weakened' conference.

Any Cavaliers fan who would want to jump on Embiid's history of playoff shortcomings may want to pause. Donovan Mitchell does not stack up well in comparison.

There are plenty of other variables which will go a long way for the 76ers. Can Paul George bounce back from a miserable first season in Philadelphia? How will Jared McCain look in his second season after tearing his meniscus? Will Quentin Grimes re-sign with the team?

When taking a glance at the 76ers roster from afar, there is a lot to like. The problem comes with the deeper look that forces so many of those questions.

However, no team is truly perfect. The Cavaliers already have injury concerns of their own. The New York Knicks have to prove last season was not a fluke. The Orlando Magic, whom most consider the third best team in the conference, still lack a ton of offensive creativity.

No contender is perfect. The 76ers are certainly far from it. However, in the best case scenario for Philadelphia, which would be the worst case for Cleveland, they can be a competitor that should not be overlooked.