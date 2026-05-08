Cade Cunnhingham is exposing what Cavs have desperately needed for years

Once again, the Cleveland Cavaliers lost a big game they could've and should've won. They overcame a slow start and even led early in the fourth quarter, but they couldn't keep up with the Detroit Pistons when it mattered the most.

That's because, again, the Cavs didn't have the best player on the floor. More than that, they didn't have a true leader or top-tier guy who could take the rock in his hands when things were rough and take over a game.

Cade Cunningham had a mostly quiet game until it was time to be the man. Then, late in the fourth quarter, he drove, attacked, passed, shot, and played defense. He did whatever it took to lead his team to a big win, all while reminding Cavs fans of what they haven't had since LeBron James left.

The Cleveland Cavaliers don't have a true leader

Donovan Mitchell is a very good player, but he's not a superstar. His reputation as a playoff riser comes from some outliers in the bubble, as he's been pretty normal in the postseason for most of his career. Also, he can't get a stop in big moments to save his life.

James Harden is... James Harden. He's struggled in the playoffs year in and year out, and he's been absolutely brutal this series. Instead of bringing calm and mental toughness as a proven veteran, he's been a huge liability on both ends of the floor; he was the main reason the Cavs lost in Game 2.

As for Evan Mobley, he looks like a finished product. That's not necessarily bad, but his contract is a massive anchor for this team, and he's also shown time and time again that he just doesn't have that "It" gene to take over a game, rally his teammates, and take things into his own hands when it matters most.

The Cavs seem to have a bunch of Robins and not a single Batman. Cunningham, on the other hand, endured some of the most brutal campaigns in NBA history in Detroit. He worked in his game, worked his way back from a big injury, and got the job done. He never complained, whined, or blamed the referees like Mitchell. He never asked for a trade like Harden. He never ducked the smoke like Mobley.

You cannot win in this league without a superstar. That has become painfully evident from the list of champions, especially in recent years. The Cavs don't have that guy or a clear path to getting one, and hoping LeBron James will come back to bail them out again at 42 years old doesn't sound like a plan.