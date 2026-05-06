Donovan Mitchell's latest excuse sounds like whining instead of leadership

The Cleveland Cavaliers made it a close game after a terrible start to Game 1 vs. the Detroit Pistons. However, a questionable string of coaching decisions and rotations, and James Harden's careless play, ultimately doomed them.

However, the Cavs probably wouldn't have been in that position if their leading scorer had stepped up. Instead, Donovan Mitchell had another quiet game, dropping 23 points on 19 shots with three turnovers.

Mitchell has been MIA for most of the playoffs after two strong games to kick things off. When asked about his modest production, the former Utah Jazz guard seemed to blame the referees for not giving him any love.

Donovan Mitchell claims he'll resort to flopping to help the Cavaliers

"I'm just not getting the calls. I don't know why. I don't flop, maybe that's why," Mitchell said postgame (h/t ESPN). "And this isn't just a tonight thing. This has been the entire series, and it's frustrating a little bit, but because I'm such a dynamic driver, right? But I can't control that. So if they're not going to call it for me, I got to find a way to finish and do that."

To be fair, the Pistons did shoot twice as many free throws as the Cavs (35 to 16). That said, the Pistons also did a great job of disrupting the Cavs' offensive rhythm. They were tougher, grittier, more physical, and just wanted it more. Jalen Duren dominated Jarrett Allen early and got him in foul trouble, and Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson had Harden in hell in the backcourt.

Mitchell wants to be treated like a superstar, so it's time he acts like one. He scored 31.0 points on a 66.4 true shooting percentage in the first two playoff games this year. He's now averaging 20.3 points on a 48.3 true shooting percentage since. He's fully healthy, so that's on him.

Cade Cunningham is elevating his game in the playoffs. He's playing the best defense of his career while also contributing on the offensive end of the floor. That's what true stars do. That's what the face of a franchise does.

The Cavaliers want Mitchell to stay in Cleveland for the long run, and they're bending over backward to make sure he signs a contract extension. Now, it's his turn to prove that he's a true Batman and not a Robin, and the referees excuse isn't going to cut it.

Granted, we've seen players do this all the time. He's trying to put pressure on the officials, hoping they'll call a more balanced game. That's fair, and he has to use all the resources at his disposal, but the referees aren't to blame for his lack of aggressiveness.

The Cavs have a reputation as a soft team, and so far, they haven't done anything to change that notion. It's still early in the series, but if Mitchell fails to lead a team past the second round again, it might be time to have an uncomfortable conversation about him.