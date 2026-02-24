Bill Simmons drops crushing take Cavaliers fans won’t want to hear about LeBron

The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the season as one of the teams to beat in the Eastern Conference. They had the best record in the East last season. With Donovan Mitchell at full strength, and other stars out with major injuries, the table seemed set.

Adding James Harden, Keon Ellis, and Dennis Schroder to the mix only adds more fuel to that fire. They still need to prove themselves on the biggest stage but, on paper, they should be able to hold their own against anybody in the league.

That's why Bill Simmons doesn't think it's in their best interests to bring LeBron James back home. In the latest edition of his podcast, the renowned analyst claimed that the Cavs didn't need James -- and all the attention that would come with a farewell tour -- right now.

Bill Simmons doesn't see LeBron James returning to Cleveland

"I don't think LeBron goes to Cleveland next year," Simmons said. "Because I think that Cleveland's a team that could win the title this year and next year. ... I think, just being like, 'Oh, by the way, we're gonna add the LeBron farewell tour to this,' it just doesn't pass the smell test for me."

Simmons predicted the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks would also be in the mix to sign him, but he thinks he'll ultimately sign with the Golden State Warriors. While watching him team up with Stephen Curry would work wonders for ratings, it might not be the movie-like ending most people may have envisioned for the four-time NBA champion.

The Cavaliers may not need LeBron to get to the mountaintop, but he surely can't hurt. If he's willing to play for the veteran minimum, which he should, considering his career earnings and all the earning potential he'd have with a documentary for his farewell tour, the Cavs pursuing him makes sense.

Also, we've seen how much gravity he has in free agency. There's always someone who wants to play with LeBron, even at this point in his career. Knowing that it might be his final season, the Cavs may have an edge to sign some guys at a reasonable price.

Of course, this team is well aware of all the outside noise that comes with having LeBron on the team. There will be countless trade rumors, the coach will instantly be on the hot seat, and there will be conflicting reports about his relationship with Mitchell and otherwise.

That shouldn't deter the team from giving the fans what they want. Even though he left twice, and the team clearly moved on from him, there's no way the Cavaliers shouldn't want the greatest player in franchise history to retire as one of them.