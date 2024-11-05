3 NBA superstars the Cleveland Cavaliers have outperformed this season
Starting the season 8-0 does not happen by accident. The Cleveland Cavaliers have been calculated and precise with every game to begin the Kenny Atkinson era, and they have earned a top spot in the Eastern Conference.
In just eight games, the Cavs have proven all doubters wrong on Darius Garland's fit in Cleveland. Garland has thrived alongside Donovan Mitchell and on his own. The best case scenario has happened for the Cavs. While there will eventually be a backslide over the next 74 games, the Cavaliers have shown they have the recipe to get back up and keep winning.
The Cavaliers' hot start has not been a cake walk, either. After three games against lesser opponents to start the year, the Cavs obliterated their rival New York Knicks on the road and followed it with another blowout victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. For the first time since returning to the playoffs, the Cavaliers enter every game with a clear plan and are not afraid to execute it.
This mindset and culture from coach Atkinson has uplifted the Cavaliers' stars to new heights. Against tough opponents with their own Finals aspirations, the Cavs strike first and do not play reactive basketball. Their stars are outshining rival superstars, earning national media attention as a serious contender in the East.
During these eight wins, the Cavaliers have outperformed and embarrassed NBA superstars, setting a new standard of excellence in the Land. Tying the best season start in franchise history is no joke, and the Cavaliers do not look ready to stop.
Darius Garland embarrassed Jalen Brunson in Madison Square Garden
Garland is on a revenge tour, and he deserves to hear praise after a summer full of trade rumors started by an article he later denounced.
If any one team was responsible for Garland's questionable fit in Cleveland, it was the New York Knicks. The 2023 playoffs were a low point in Garland's Cavs tenure, struggling to perform well against the Knicks in a quick five-game series loss. In Cleveland's first real test this season, Garland fearlessly dissected New York's defense, tallying 34 points, three assists, two steals and two blocks.
It was a vintage Garland performance, outscoring Jalen Brunson and sealing the win for the Cavs with both his clutch shooting and effective defense. Garland's last-minute block on Brunson's late drive paired with his three-of-four three-point shooting in the fourth quarter gave the Cavaliers the advantage needed to secure the 110-104 victory in a hostile environment.
Last season, Brunson finished fifth in MVP voting. Undebatably, Garland looked better in every aspect than his superstar counterpart.
Jarrett Allen put on a show against defensive juggernaut Anthony Davis
Jarrett Allen has never earned All-Defensive Team honors, and he has never been a major candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. Still, it would be a wild goose chase to find a player, scout, coach or analyst who believes Allen is not a monstrous two-way presence in the paint.
The base stats are fairly similar, but Allen's fearless approach against Davis made a mockery of Davis' defensive reputation. By no means is Davis a bad defender. Davis is an elite shot blocker and deterrent, but none of that mattered for Allen. While Davis ended the game with the second-worst plus/minus score on the Lakers with a -18, Allen was a +14 for the Cavs.
Allen also was an efficient nine-for-12 from the field, whereas Davis sank the same number of shots in five more attempts. In the steamroll win, Cleveland enjoyed frontcourt dominance from both Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Allen, though, won his head-to-head matchup in what should have been a true test of his resolve.
Donovan Mitchell started his own Cavaliers legacy against LeBron James
In the same game Allen dominated, Donovan Mitchell made a statement against Cavaliers legend LeBron James. With three three-pointers in the first quarter alone, Mitchell set the tone for the night and gave the Cleveland crowd something to remember.
Mitchell scored one fewer point than James' 26, but he dished out four more assists and recorded three steals. In the 24-point victory, Mitchell was nothing less than dominant. He was an on-court leader for the Cavs, showing his ability to affect winning as both a dynamic athlete and a vocal captain.
Considering Cleveland's history with LeBron as a well-deserved hometown hero and icon, every homecoming for the Akron native holds a special place during the long regular season. Mitchell's performance showed that the crown has passed honorably, and Spida is the ideal superstar to lead the Cavaliers into their next era.
After the game, Mitchell showed the utmost respect for LeBron's legacy and commented that he wants to bring the next championship parade to the streets of downtown Cleveland. Mitchell recognizes the importance of his role as not only the Cavs' leader but LeBron's successor. In the game and later on, he showed the capacity to fill that job.
This list will continue to grow as the Cavaliers build on their early success. Garland's scorching 39-point, eight-assist performance against Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks secured their eighth victory in just as many tries. Evan Mobley has earned national acclaim for his All-Star rise this year.
There is a lot more basketball to be played, and for a team with eyes set on the Finals, the real challenge only begins in game 83. Hopefully, Atkinson & Co. can keep this Cleveland Cavaliers squad healthy, prepared and on top by the time playoff basketball returns.