How Donovan Mitchell has led by example for undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers
It's a brand new offense the Cleveland Cavaliers are running, and so far head coach Kenny Atkinson has gotten the most of everyone on his roster.
The Cavaliers have sprinted to a perfect 6-0 start this season despite a long-term injury to Max Strus ahead of opening night. Atkinson has emphasized a balanced, fast-paced offense and utilized his bench squad to complement the system. Through the first six games, the Cavs scored the second-most points per game at 124.7, second only to the Boston Celtics. The Cavaliers are swinging the ball around and making the extra pass, leading to a league-leading 40.8 three-point percentage in that same time.
As expected, Donovan Mitchell has led the way for the Cavaliers, averaging 23.8 points, five assists and two steals per night. Since arriving in 2022, Cleveland has given Mitchell the keys to the franchise's future, and he has constantly shown his commitment to the city and his teammates.
After two consecutive playoff appearances, the Cavaliers are expected to take another step forward with a cohesion nucleus and determined leading star. Over those last two years, though, Cleveland's slow and predictable offense kept them behind their rivals. With a new coaching staff in place, the Cavs' offense is unrecognizable from a year prior, boasting the league's second-best offensive rating (122.4) with a 16.3 net rating.
The Cavaliers are shooting from deep and integrating their frontcourt dynamos effortlessly. For all of this to work, everybody needs to buy in. Donovan Mitchell has exemplified this team-first attitude, leading by example for his squad.
Off-ball assassin
As the Cavs' superstar, Mitchell is going to be a primary facet of the offense; however, he has taken an off-ball role without hesitation when necessary. Mitchell has taken 3.2 catch-and-shoot attempts per game this year, draining 62.5 percent of them. Last season, Mitchell only converted 26.7 percent of his catch-and-shoot opportunities on similar volume, showing his commitment to Atkinson's system.
Mitchell is spending time on the wing as Darius Garland and others facilitate, searching for his opportunity from off-ball actions. There are numerous possessions in which Mitchell never touches the ball, leaning into Cleveland's fast-paced offense. As a team, the Cavs waste no time getting into their halfcourt sets, sometimes leading to an almost immediate drive or pull-up three. Mitchell never shows frustration, miss or make, that he did not have the ball in those possessions.
This adds another layer of lethality to Mitchell's game. He can still cook a defender with a drive off a screen or his ever-improving stepback three-pointer. Now, though, defenses have to watch for Mitchell to drill a dagger three off the catch. When defenders cannot sag off Mitchell without the ball, it opens up the court for the rest of his team. His willingness to adopt a new role in certain sets shows a level of maturity and leadership that exemplifies the exact mindset this Cavaliers roster needs to succeed.
Uplifting his team
Whether he is on the bench or on the court, Mitchell always takes time to celebrate his teammates' successes. Against his hometown New York Knicks, Mitchell took a back seat to Garland once DG caught fire. Rather than trying to dominate and put on a show for the Madison Square Garden crowd, Mitchell was content to watch Garland score in bunches, smiling and cheering him on along the way.
Mitchell actively encourages his teammates to take more shots and dictate more on offense. He has been an outspoken advocate for Evan Mobley's rising stardom. Mitchell advocated for Garland after last season, which was plagued with injuries and criticisms for his co-star.
Mitchell has led by example on the court with his aggressive, winning mentality. But also, he is setting the culture of the team. His team-first attitude resonates with this Cleveland squad, and it is making for the best start to a regular season since the LeBron James eras.
Trusting in Atkinson
Last season, the Cavs' best two-man lineup consisted of Mitchell and Jarrett Allen. Together, lineups with both Mitchell and Allen averaged a team-high 66.9 points per game over 51 games. Mitchell and Allen led the Cavaliers through their December run, leading the NBA over that time without Garland or Mobley. It was clear that Mitchell loved playing alongside Allen, a rim-running big man with elite defensive talent.
Under Atkinson, though, the Cavaliers have paired Mitchell and Mobley together while Garland and Allen play alongside one another. Mitchell and Mobley have averaged a team-high 25.2 minutes per game together, meanwhile he and Allen are only averaging 16 minutes per game.
Mitchell would have had every reason to protest this change after dominating with Allen last year. Their chemistry was undeniable, and the results were clear. But, Mitchell trusts in Atkinson's system - he's all in.
In an era dominated by superstars calling the shots, Mitchell is focused on a winning legacy with his team. After Mitchell and the Cavaliers dominated LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers, Mitchell cemented his commitment to Cleveland, saying he wanted to experience the next parade in downtown Cleveland after bringing a ring to the Cavs. In that same postgame interview (featuring a bag of gummy bears from Donovan's new sponsor Haribo), Mitchell emphasized the value all of his running mates bring to the team every night and Atkinson's impact.
There is no doubt about it anymore. Donovan Mitchell embodies the culture and mindset the Cleveland Cavaliers need to win at the highest level. This 6-0 start will eventually include a higher number in the loss column over the next 76 games, but the Cavs have the perfect leader to guide them through every high and low on the path to another title.