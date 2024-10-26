It took just 2 games for Evan Mobley to prove he has taken a massive leap
By Tyler Watts
The Cleveland Cavaliers believe they can contend for a championship, which is why they spent to keep their core together. There is plenty of outside noise about their undersized backcourt and two non-shooting big men, but that assumes their talent doesn’t improve. Evan Mobley had a stellar debut and backed it up in game two.
The Cavaliers remained undefeated with a 113-101 win over the Pistons on Friday night. They are starting the season without Max Strus, but Cleveland has not missed a beat. Much of that boils down to the impressive play from Mobley.
The 23-year-old signed a massive $224 million extension this offseason, but he has lived up to every penny so far. Mobley is looking like an All-Star and displaying some necessary improvements.
Evan Mobley looks like an All-Star after 2 games
Mobley had 25 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and three blocks in the season opener. He followed that up with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, four steals, and two swats in 32 minutes on Oct. 25. The 6’11 big man is leading the team in scoring, steals, and blocks after two contests. He has shown flashes on both ends of the floor and is finally reaching his ceiling.
Mobley is shooting 57.7 percent from the field and has made three of his five 3-point attempts thus far. The Cavs need him to space the floor and score efficiently, especially when Mobley shares the floor with Jarrett Allen. Their spacing is crucial with Strus out and the third overall pick in 2021 is filling that gap.
Mobley has been labeled as a future star since his rookie season, but the All-Star breakout is here. He is wreaking havoc on the defensive end, taking more threes, and being more aggressive on both ends. The 23-year-old is still years away from his peak but has made massive gains over the offseason.
The schedule will stiffen, but Mobley will continue playing a crucial role. The Cavs need him to be better than ever if they are going to compete for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference and become a serious title contender. So far so good, but it is still early. Cleveland faces the Wizards on Sunday before battling the Knicks, Lakers, Magic, and Bucks next week. Those will be the true tests of Mobley’s growth.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are seeing the best version yet of Evan Mobley. He has elite potential on both ends. Boston just won the championship with six top-end talents leading their roster. The Cavs certainly have four potential All-Stars if Mobley can maintain this form, and the rest of the league should view them as a serious threat. The best is still yet to come, so stay tuned.