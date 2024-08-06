New point guard ranking should fuel Darius Garland comeback season with Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have earned due criticism over the past two seasons, but it should only prove to stoke the flames of a passionate comeback this year.
In the last two playoffs, Cleveland's basketball club entered the first round as the fourth seed, holding homecourt advantage. After defeating the Orlando Magic in seven games this year, the Cavs faced off against the eventual champion Boston Celtics, losing in five games without two of the core players. Still, Cleveland's poor injury luck is no excuse for one playoff win in two years.
Rather than panicking and dealing away core stars, the Cavaliers fired head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and searched for a coach with a plan to orchestrate an efficient offense around these players. With a backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland is aiming to accomplish what few have done - winning a championship with two undersized guards in the starting lineup.
Despite early trade rumors surrounding Garland, all signs have pointed to the one-time All-Star staying in town, reportedly frustrated by the assertions. Together, Mitchell and Garland have posted positive net ratings in both seasons, but Garland's injury-riddled and underwhelming season last year has cast doubt upon his fit alongside Spida for the long-term success of the Cavaliers.
New NBA Point Guard rankings disrespect Cavs' Darius Garland
As the 2024-25 regular season approaches, HoopsHype released their annual offseason top 30 point guard rankings. Unsurprisingly, the league's MVP candidate PGs Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander topped the list. New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson soared up to third after finishing in the top five for MVP voting, as well.
The list ushered in the dawn of the new age of point guard stars, placing four-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry at fifth behind Tyrese Haliburton at fourth. The NBA has shifted to a league commanded by versatile big men and tall guards who can do a bit of everything on offense. Doncic's big frame and unpredictable yet efficient passing has earned him his spot.
It is no surprise that Garland missed out on the top five after recording the second-worst season of his career. Further down the list, however, Garland's name is still absent. It is not until spot 17 that Cleveland's floor general is found. Ranked below LaMelo Ball (14) and Derrick White (16), Garland was disrespectfully undervalued in this poll and should use it as fuel to ignite his comeback year.
Garland's inefficiency and poor health led to the worst year of his Cavs tenure since his rookie season in which he was ranked as the worst player in the Association. His unexpected regression has dug him a hole, but his reputation as an elite passer and shooter should have earned him a higher spot than below the halfway mark. Following Garland's All-Star year, he was ranked 12th by HoopsHype, but he was devalued once Mitchell joined Cleveland.
"Garland has seen a drop-off in impact and production since Mitchell’s arrival, at one time looking like a future multi-time All-Star but now looking more just like a very good starter-level player."- HoopsHype
Undoubtedly, last season was a major - and at times concerning - drop off after suffering an unprecedented jaw fracture and a multitude of personal issues which compiled throughout the year. The 24-year-old star only appeared in 57 games, averaging 18 points, 6.5 assists, 3.1 turnovers and 37.1 percent from deep. He was sidelined for over a month with his injury and never found a rhythm throughout the season.
While Garland's 2023-24 campaign hurt his stock, his overall production and impact on the Cavaliers has hardly diminished next to Mitchell. In their first year together, Garland's scoring dropped by 0.1 points per game, and he recorded a career-high 41 percent from three-point range. Though Garland has taken a step back as the primary ballhandler, he has continued to make Cavaliers history as a slippery scorer and lethal shooter.
Garland's overall impression on winning has stayed nearly identical with a second star in the backcourt, but Cleveland's repetitive offensive scheme cost the Cavs in the playoffs, including Garland. If Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers expect to refute the doubt they have earned after two uninspired, unhealthy postseason runs, they must lean into the criticisms and trust in a new system under Kenny Atkinson. Garland has continually shown the capabilities of being a premier guard in the NBA, and this season will be a golden opportunity to remind viewers.