3 Cavaliers players ready to take a step forward in 2025

As the Cleveland Cavaliers step into the new year, many will look back on the greatest successful this squad has accomplished in the past 12 months.

Looking forward, though, this Cleveland team is primed for a special run with the turn of the calendar year with All-Star weekend on the way and the playoffs shortly thereafter. Following a December 23 home win over the Utah Jazz, the Cavs enter 2025 with a 17-1 home record this season and a 26-4 record overall. With the league-best field goal and three-point percentage, the Cavaliers are amid one of the greatest seasons in franchise history.

Every great season - and every great team - is comprised of great players. Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson has trusted in depth and elevated his role players to create a winning culture in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and beyond. As the year changes, the Cavaliers hope to maintain the same momentum forward. To do that, three Cavs players are positioned to take another step forward and propel this team to the highest echelon of NBA contenders.

Evan Mobley is ready to make the All-Star roster

If everything is just in this NBA world, at least three Cavaliers will be All-Stars. Donovan Mitchell is a lock for the Eastern Conference guards, but Evan Mobley and Darius Garland are both enjoying All-Star seasons. Unfortunately, the backcourt All-Star slots are limited and highly contested. Garland will have a small chance to make the team, despite his terrific comeback year.

Mobley, though, is undeniably one of the best frontcourt talents in the East this year. Averaging a career-high 18.5 points alongside 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks, his fourth season explosion cannot be quantified just by these basic stats. Mobley has become a shot creator, putting the ball on the floor and taking it to the hoop. The young Cavs star is also coordinating the offense from above the break, passing and scoring as an offensive hub. With a 60.8 effective field goal percentage, it is hard to argue that Mobley is not one of the most impactful two-way stars.

Offensively, Mobley has shown significant improvement and is one of Atkinson's best weapons. As Cavs fans waited for this growth to happen, the former third overall pick maintained incredible defensive intensity. The seven-foot powerhouse is still improving there, on track to make franchise history as an all-time Cavalier shot blocker.

As January approaches, Mobley can continue this trajectory. In three of his last five games, Cleveland's second star has scored 20 or more points. If Mobley wants to take the next step forward, pushing his scoring average to the 20-per-game threshold could catapult him into the conversation not just for All-Star rosters, but the NBA's Most Improved Player and potentially All-NBA honors.

Isaac Okoro can become a dominant three-point threat

In terms of efficiency, Cavaliers wing Isaac Okoro has taken a great leap forward from beyond the arc. Shooting 49.2 percent from deep, Okoro stepped into the starting small forward role and made immediate winning impact. The young 3-and-D forward was inserted into the starting five after two preseason injuries sidelined Max Strus and Dean Wade fell ill. Before that, Okoro was toward the end of Atkinson's bench rotation.

Throughout just 23 games played, Cleveland's 2020 first-round prospect has taken the biggest step forward of any Cavalier compared to where he started this year. When he initially seemed to be falling out of the rotation, the Cavs now cannot afford to forget about Okoro. His point-of-attack defense is still the best on the team by far, and his newfound three-point marksmanship is a clear sign he can take another step to becoming the ideal 3-and-D wing the Cavs need for the playoffs.

In 2025, Okoro's most important aspect of growth is perimeter volume. The accuracy and confidence is there. These were the two elements needed for Okoro to maintain consistently. While he shot at a relatively similar efficiency last season on higher volume, Okoro still fell into long slumps from deep and struggled to have real confidence from the arc.

If the Cavs wing can add more motion shooting, launching immediately after catching the ball from an off-ball screen, mimicking Strus and Sam Merrill, Okoro could force defenses to respect on the perimeter without taking a second off. Currently, Okoro's three-point volume is at just 2.7 attempts per game, the third-lowest of his career. Evolving his shot to have a quicker trigger and greater volume could give the Cavaliers an unstoppable wing rotation despite being somewhat undersized.

Cleveland will love the full return of Max Strus

Max Strus is still not fully back for the Cavaliers. He is under a loose minutes restriction, and Atkinson has yet to insert him back into his starting slot from last season. In 2 games played, Strus looks good but rusty. With 5.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in those games, Strus is not back to his full potential as a Cavalier. However, 2025 will offer the perfect springboard for the Cavs to let the Strus completely loose.

Adding the former Miami Heat wing into Atkinson's rotation can supe up Cleveland's perimeter lethality. In a way, Strus is a supercharged Merrill, adding volume shooting to the Cavs alongside impressive athleticism and above average defensive chops. For Strus, 2025 is the year to return to form and help the Cavs keep this hot season rolling.

The Cavs may have some interest in the trade market ahead of the February 6 deadline, but getting Strus back could be the best addition to this roster possible. His absence paved a way for other wings like Okoro and Wade to carve out a guaranteed spot in Atkinson's offense. Strus coming now makes the Cleveland Cavaliers that much better as a three-point squad and a true East contender.