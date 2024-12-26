Evan Mobley is on the verge of making Cleveland Cavaliers franchise history

Evan Mobley is having a breakout season for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has leveled up on offense, adding both skill and strength this year, and seems likely to be on track to make the first All-Star Game of his career.

If it wasn't for Victor Wembanyama, Mobley may also be a frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year. He is a truly elite rim protector, both suppressing shot attempts and ensuring opposing players miss when they get in close. His improved strength has allowed him to thrive even against full-time centers.

What's more, Mobley is a menace in the open floor, able to switch out onto the perimeter or stick his long arms into passing lanes. He is one of the league's best at rotating in from the weak side to block shots. If there is a weakness to Mobley's game on defense it's a minor one completely eclipsed by his strengths.

That is why Mobley is already about to make some Cleveland Cavaliers history.

Evan Mobley is about to set his own Cavaliers history

Mobley is about to break into the Top 10 in Cavaliers franchise history in total blocks despite being early in his fourth season in the NBA. Through 28 games this season Mobley has 41 blocks, giving him 347 for his career; that ranks 11th in franchise history and just six behind Jim Brewer in 10th.

What's even more impressive is that Mobley has logged only 226 games, the fewest of anyone ahead of him, although Roy Hinson reached 430 blocks and ranks 7th in Cavs history in just 238 games. The average number of games played for the Top 10 is 563.

The pace for Mobley starting his career as a teenager and racking up blocks so quickly despite playing more of his minutes at power forward is extremely impressive. At the same time that Mobley was working on his block totals he was playing next to Jarrett Allen also defending shots at the rim. Allen sits just behind Mobley in 12th with 334 and should follow him into the Top 10 at some point this season.

Mobley's 1.5 blocks per game this season are tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo for 11th in the NBA, and those two players are the only power forwards in the Top 20. If he sticks with his average he should pass Brewer on January 8th when the Cavaliers play the West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder, but he could also have one explosive game and pass him in one game.

If Mobley continues at that pace and plays in 75 games this season, he will finish the year with 417 blocks, ahead of Anderson Varejao for 8th-place all-time. If he plays a few more games or increases his average just slightly, he could catch Roy Hinson at 430 for seventh.

Mobley should continue to rocket up the list as well. Another healthy season next year and he should be around 530 blocks for his career. That would put him ahead of Tristan Thompson (currently in fifth with 465 blocks in a Cleveland uniform) and behind LeBron James at 695.

Setting the all-time record will take some work. Zydrunas "Big Z" Ilgauskas played 771 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers, nearly his entire career. The shot-blocking tower swatted an impressive 1,269 blocks. If Mobley stays in Cleveland, stays healthy and maintains his current rate of shot-blocking, it would take him another eight seasons, until 2032-33, to take the franchise lead. Mobley would be 31 years old, so it's a reasonable accomplishment if he stays with the team.

Evan Mobley is quickly becoming one of the best young players the Cavaliers have ever seen, and his shot-blocking prowess has him on the very cusp of the Top 10.