The Cleveland Cavaliers game-changing secret weapon nobody saw coming
Since Donovan Mitchell joined the Cleveland Cavaliers, the franchise has searched for the missing piece in the starting lineup.
With an undersized backcourt and (formerly) non-shooting frontcourt, Cleveland needed the right glue guy to fill the void at small forward. Many Cavaliers have filled that role, and last season the Cavs employed Max Strus and saw recognizable success. Strus is a volume shooter with solid defense and a great motor. In the preseason this year, though, Strus sustained an unfortunate injury and has been sidelined since.
In his absence, Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson placed sharpshooting wing Dean Wade to fill in. Wade's size, strength and shooting complemented Cleveland's stars until he also faced injury and sickness. With two options gone, the Cavaliers turned back to Isaac Okoro, a young wing who has shown tremendous defensive chops but few sparks of offensive impact.
Okoro joined the Cavaliers as the fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft as a rough prospect. His defense was eye-catching, and Cleveland was in the middle of a rebuild with time to develop him offensively. With the onset of Evan Mobley and Darius Garland as young stars, though, Okoro's growth was left behind. He never became a three-point weapon in his first four seasons, but something has been entirely different this season.
Everybody wrote off Okoro as the answer
It was seldom that any Cavaliers fan or commentator saw Okoro as the long-term solution at the small forward spot. Okoro was shooting inefficiently from the three-point line and often passed up open looks in favor of driving into a contested paint. His lack of any consistent shot allowed defenses to sag off him without punishment, congesting the interior to prevent Mobley or Jarrett Allen from taking control of the game.
This offseason, Okoro's restricted free agency became a hot topic for the Cavaliers' future. Cleveland shopped Okoro around the market, looking for a sign-and-trade to replace him with a proven 3-and-D forward.
When Okoro eventually returned to the Cavaliers on a multi-year contract, the outcome was met with mixed reviews. Many still believed in Okoro's development, though few saw him as a real starting-caliber player any longer. Okoro was fresh off a painful postseason run, shooting roughly 25 percent from deep and averaging 5.5 points per game. Okoro had squandered the chances to prove himself when it mattered most, making his new deal underwhelming.
Okoro is an undersized forward with elite perimeter defense. He has established himself as a menace, taking on the assignment of the rival's best scorer without hesitation. Okoro has forced numerous All-Stars into bad nights, but he could not produce on the other end. This season, though, the Cavaliers may finally be seeing a leap from Okoro when it was least expected.
Raising the standard
At 23 years old, Okoro does not fit the definition of a late bloomer in the NBA. But, he has been a surprise contributor to the Cavaliers in the team's hot 13-0 start.
Once Okoro replaced Wade in the starting lineup, Atkinson seemingly struck gold. Okoro still elevated the Cavs' defense as expected, but his offense was entirely different. In six games as a starter, Okoro has averaged 3.5 three-pointers attempted, knocking down 47.6 percent of them. He has also tacked on 7.2 points and two rebounds.
His numbers are not breathtaking, and his three-point accuracy will eventually level out. The box score is not what stands out for the Cleveland wing. It is his mental approach to the game and seamless fit into Atkinson's offense. Okoro is constantly moving both to find a shot for himself and set up his teammates for their own shots.
If there is one word to describe Okoro's game this year, it is deliberate. Okoro does not do anything on the court he does not intend to do. His actions are purposeful. His shot-taking is confident, and he is quick to make his decisions.
Mechanically, Okoro's release is much faster and controlled. In the past, defenders closing out could alter Okoro's shot. Even wide open on the corner, there was a sense of anxiety watching Okoro's shot go up. His inconsistency was his greatest downfall. Now, though, Okoro is ready to launch a shot from the moment the ball is on his hands, and he is doing so from many places on the floor.
Okoro is not creating his own shot with swift dribble moves and speedy footwork. Instead, he is entirely confident from his spots on the floor. The right wing and the corners have been his best locations. From these posts, Okoro can drain anything when he gets his feet set before catching the ball.
Okoro is emerging as an ideal 3-and-D starter for this Cavaliers squad. Atkinson's decision to put Okoro back into the opening five has given Cleveland an unexpected secret weapon that has helped the team maintain this historic start.
Isaac Okoro's sudden offensive leap gives the Cleveland Cavaliers an athletic, confident shooter with a dominant defensive presence. Even upon Strus' return, Okoro has built a strong case to keep his starting spot for the foreseeable future.