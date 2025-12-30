Wild trade idea could finally end Cavaliers' failed core four era

With their disappointing start and being the NBA’s only team in the dreaded second apron, the Cleveland Cavaliers will find themselves at the center of trade rumors from now until the NBA trade deadline in February.

Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are reportedly viewed as the only untouchables on the Cavs roster. That means two big names in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen could be on the move before the deadline.

Cleveland has rebuffed trade interest on both of them in the past. However, that could change if the Cavs don’t start turning things around.

Cleveland dramatically shakes up their roster with Garland-Allen trade idea

Eric Pincus’ proposed deal has five teams, 14 players, and a boatload of draft picks and trade exceptions. In short, the deal sees the Cavs move on from Garland and Allen, trading them to the rival Milwaukee Bucks.

How does the franchise rebound from those two departures? Cleveland gets Jonathan Kuminga from the Golden State Warriors, Bobby Portis from the Milwaukee Bucks, and two first-round picks (2027 first from GSW, 2031 first from MIL).

Cleveland does get much-needed cap relief and escape the second apron altogether. They also replenish their draft capital with two first rounders. The 2031 first from Milwaukee could become one of the most valuable in the NBA if a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade causes the Bucks to rebuild.

Outside of that, there aren’t many positives for the Cavs in this deal.

Trading away two of their core pieces for role players and draft capital is not ideal, especially given the fact that if Garland were made available, he would have a robust market. Any potential Garland trade should bring back more value than anything Cleveland gets in this proposed trade. Allen’s market may not be as great, but he would also likely fetch a better individual package.

On top of that, the Cavs would be boosting the stock of a rival team in the Bucks, giving them an All-Star point guard in Garland and a formidable center in Allen. All of Milwaukee’s problems go away in one move, giving Antetokounmpo a legit supporting cast around him.

There’s no doubt that Cleveland should be looking at any and all avenues to get out of their funk, but this proposed idea just reeks of desperation. If the Cavs were to move Garland and Allen, the deal would need to bring back better fits or upgrades around Mitchell, Mobley, and the rest of the roster.

Cleveland within striking distance of the fourth seed in the East, so things could be worse. They do not need to make a panic move, and given the fact that they are getting healthier, maybe things could turn around in The Land once the calendar flips to 2026.