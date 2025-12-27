This no-brainer Darius Garland trade package is too good for Cavaliers to refuse

The Cleveland Cavaliers must finally break up their four stars, and trading Darius Garland for a wing makes the most sense. Donovan Mitchell is a superstar, and Evan Mobley is one of the best defenders in the NBA. The Cavs need floor spacing and defense on the wing to vault back to the top of the Eastern Conference, and making a blockbuster deal with the Pelicans could set them up perfectly.

The Cavs are the only team over the second tax apron, which limits what they can do. Cleveland can’t aggregate contracts or take back more money than they send out in a trade. Things are complicated, but something has to be done.

Cleveland had the best record in the East last season and was disappointingly upset by the Pacers in the second round of the playoffs. The Cavaliers are no longer that team. They have lost four of their last six to drop to seventh in the East. Cleveland could be in the Play-In Tournament if changes aren’t made.

Cavaliers could trade Darius Garland if a blockbuster comes along

The two-time All-Star is struggling with another toe injury, and his production is down. Cleveland can’t afford to sell low. The 25-year-old is an elite shooter, playmaker, and scorer. It will take a superstar return to get him off the Cavs.

Trey Murphy III keeps getting better. He is an absolute bucket, but offers size. The Pelicans are rumored to be taking calls on him and Herb Jones. Nothing can be ruled out if the Cavaliers could trade Garland for two difference-making wings.

This trade works, but the Pelicans would have to be sold on Garland. They made the worst trade of the offseason because they believed in Derik Queen. The rookie looks like a future star, but New Orleans may have given up the number one pick in the 2026 draft in the process. Joe Dumars isn’t afraid to pay if he believes in the talent, which should have the Cavaliers calling the Pelicans immediately.

Jones is one of the best defenders in the NBA and exactly what the Cavaliers need. He could lock down Jalen Brunson, Jayson Tatum, and every other star in the East. The 6'7 forward must play 65 games to earn his second All-Defensive honor this year. He is an elite defender and his shooting keeps improving.

Trey Murphy would have to accept a lesser offensive role, but it would make his shooting pop more. This is his chance to join a contender and become a playoff difference-maker. The Pelicans are heading into another rebuild, and Murphy should be looking to join a franchise ready to make a run before the deadline.

The Cavaliers give up all of their tradeable draft capital to make this deal, but they are all-in. Cleveland is the only team in the second apron for a reason. The franchise wants to win now and is willing to do whatever it takes. This trade could be perfect. It gives the Cavs arguably the best starting five in the NBA and immediately makes them a threat to win the East.

It would hurt to part with Darius Garland, but the Cleveland Cavaliers should do whatever it takes to improve their title odds. The East is wide open, and the Cavs have the top-end talent. They need role players to round out their roster. Getting two of them here would be massive and should have Cleveland picking up the phone right now.