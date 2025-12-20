Cavaliers don’t have to wait for summer to fix what’s broken

To say it has not been a perfect start for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2025-26 would be a comically large undersell. In all fairness, the NBA has always been about how you finish. Recovering towards a strong ending this season may benefit from help to guide the way in between.

NBA fans took notice when Shams Charania said the Cavaliers have been getting a ton of trade calls from other teams regarding their players. The interesting note was that only Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley were considered untouchable.

That brings the age old question of what shoe drops first from the core four? Would Jarrett Allen be moved to make way for Mobley at center? Or, does the infamously small backcourt of Mitchell and Darius Garland get broken up first?

If it is a matter of one or the other, and Allen is the chosen candidate to be sent packing from Cleveland, there should be more than a fair share of suitors. Two trade partners immediately come to mind. That would be the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Lakers and Pelicans could give Cavaliers their opportunity to retool

If the decision in Cleveland is to move off Allen, there is actually a need to do it sooner than later. The Cavaliers center is earning $20 million this season, before his new extension, starting at $28 million, kicks in for 2026-27.

Allen's salary is a lot more tradeable at his current rate than it would be when the number spikes. Granted, the counterargument there would suggest any team willing to take Allen at the former is ready to pay him the latter.

The Lakers and Pelicans could actually work in tandem here to help facilitate a deal that helps everyone.

Los Angeles' need for a center has grown smaller after adding Deandre Ayton. Pairing him with Jaxson Hayes has given the team a passable center rotation. If the Lakers are looking for a more permanent solution than what they have, that is where Allen comes in.

Allen can be a much-needed defensive anchor for a poor unit on that end. There should also be little doubt that the former All-Star is a good match for a future involving Luka Doncic.

Where the Pelicans come into the picture is with Herb Jones.

It should be noted Jones has been high on the wish list for the Lakers. There may be an unwillingness from Los Angeles to help get him to a different destination. If that is not the case, a three-team trade has some sizzle here.

The core idea here would be to have Jones heading to Cleveland, Allen to Los Angeles, and Hachimura to the Pelicans. That central idea opens up a ton of avenues for the teams here to explore additional players and compensation to get the deal done.

The Pelicans are certainly in no rush to get rid of Jones, who is on a team-friendly contract. However, the Cavaliers are in a rush to figure out how to maximize their current window.

Jones cannot be traded earlier than Jan. 14, which gives Cleveland time to figure out how urgently they need to make any sort of drastic maneuver. As far as a reset of the foundation goes, it's a pretty compelling thought to explore.