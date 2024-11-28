What the Cavaliers can learn from worst performance of the season in loss to Hawks
A long 82-game regular season is bound to throw trials and tribulations at everyone. On a night when nothing could go right, the Cleveland Cavaliers suffered the first home loss of the season, falling 135-124 to the Atlanta Hawks.
The Cavs will likely leave the evening disappointed and partially deflated. Early in the first quarter, Cleveland held a stunning 19-point lead. It looked like the beginning of a blowout win. Instead, the Cavaliers fell flat and finished the first quarter tied at 35 points apiece. The Cavaliers showed inconsistent aggression, often playing down to their opponent's level rather than playing their own game.
In the fourth quarter, the Cavs had numerous opportunities to pull away and take control. Unfortunately, for every quick basket the Cavaliers got, the Hawks swiftly countered with one of their own. Cleveland's defense looked panicked. Atlanta pushed the pace, forcing the Cavs to fall back into old habits. Unnecessary fouls, hesitant decision making and sloppy play cost Cleveland the win.
Despite the loss, the Cavs had bright spots. Evan Mobley was phenomenal with 22 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks. The young star looks more and more like a true All-Star with every passing game. But, the rest of the team was not necessarily as great.
Cleveland's second loss of the year was a demonstration of lingering flaws that could snowball into a greater problem down the road.
The Cavaliers cannot slack when they're ahead
Like many teams, building a big lead can create a drastic rubber band effect. The Cavaliers built a massive lead in the first few minutes and began slacking, expecting to coast to win number 18. Instead, the Hawks were hungry and took advantage of a lazy Cavs squad. Suddenly, it was Cleveland who needed to respond.
Mentally, the Cavaliers did not look ready prepared for Atlanta to keep competing after Cleveland's opening run. The Cavs looked dominant, scoring in bunches with plenty of confidence to fuel it. This sort of hot start followed by a close game has not been unusual over the last few games for the Cavs, though. Against the Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland built a 13-point lead by halftime only to allow the Hornets to bring it within three points by the end of the third.
While the Cavaliers pulled out a win against Charlotte, this trend of losing focus after establishing an advantage was bound to result in an embarrassing loss eventually. For Cleveland, it starts with defense. Undoubtedly, the Cavs' backcourt is often at a physical disadvantage. Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell have shown impressive defensive effort this season, but anybody losing concentration on defense allows the opponent to go on a run. When the entire team drags their feet on defense, a great lead diminishes into an anxiety-riddled contest.
This loss against Atlanta may be the best thing that could have happened for the Cavs. A historic start to the season covers for a lot of mistakes and flaws. Losing at home against a worse rival should be a wake up call to a team that still has a lot to prove. The Cavaliers might have the league's best record, but they have a long way to go before they can say they completed the mission.
Cleveland's mentality needs to shift to a more humbled, grounded focus. The high morale and chemistry is great and will keep them winning; however, that same focus that fans see building an early lead must continue for all 48 minutes. This is what happens when it disappears.
Georges Niang must be better
Cleveland's defense has taken a step back this season, and sadly Georges Niang has not done anything to help alleviate that. Cleveland did not sign Niang for his defense. Rather, they signed him last offseason for his 40-percent three-point shot over his career. Since joining the Cavs, though, Niang has shot below league average from deep.
Niang is not a horrible defender, but he is far from a great one. When he cannot provide shooting, there is little more he brings to the box score. Niang still gives the Cavaliers a jolt of energy and veteran leadership, but he has become a primary target from opposing offenses. Whether he is falling down or fouling for no reason, Niang can be a frustrating player to see when the game gets close.
The Cavaliers do not need to overreact and move Niang in a trade. He is a valuable player. But, coach Kenny Atkinson may have to limit his minutes in close matches. Against the Hawks, Niang scored eight points on 3-of-8 shooting. He finished the night with the same number of made field goals as personal fouls. On the season, Niang averages 1.7 three-pointers made (34 percent) and 2.4 fouls. His defensive liability is starting to outweigh is offensive benefits.
Again, Niang's bad play should not make him the trending player on Fanspo's trade machine by Cavaliers fans. This is a problem that Atkinson must solve. Cavs fans may have seen that solution recently, seeing rookie Jaylon Tyson receive more playing time as a small-ball power forward. If Tyson continues to refine his defense and become decisive on offense, the Cavaliers will be fine. This also excludes the impact of Caris LeVert, Dean Wade and Max Strus eventually returning to action.
Loss number two should not launch the Cleveland Cavaliers into panic mode, but they were exposed for their lazy behavior when leading and the disappointing play of certain Cavs players. Kenny Atkinson has already earned the trust of the fanbase to be able to solve these sorts of issues.