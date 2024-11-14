3 Cleveland Cavaliers most likely to be traded before the deadline
The Cleveland Cavaliers have put together a historic start to their 2024-25 campaign. They have joined an elite list as just the sixth team to achieve a 13-0 start to the regular season.
With all this success, the Cavs' spot among the top NBA contenders has become a real topic for the potential this year. Cleveland held on to their roster this summer, banking on cohesion and consistency to take a step forward. Thus far, it has gone in the Cavaliers' favors. Still, the hot start will not last forever, and commentators have sparked discussion around potential moves the Cavs could make to solidify their role in the league.
Cleveland has benefited from many other teams' struggles, as the Philadelphia 76ers battle injuries, the New York Knicks search for their new system and the Milwaukee Bucks fall apart at the hands of lacking depth and poor coaching.
Once game 82 arrives, though, these franchises may have discovered a solution and could catch up to the Cavaliers. A proactive mindset could give Cleveland a head start, giving analysts a reason to explore trade options.
As it stands, there is no reason for the Cavaliers to trade anybody. Coach Kenny Atkinson's system gives opportunities for everybody to emphasize their best qualities and takes a deliberate approach to every offensive possession. Unless the system falters or players don't fit, there is no reason for the Cavs to move on from anyone.
If the Cavaliers are in a different position and need a trade by the deadline, who would be the most likely candidates to find a new organization?
Georges Niang's contract is too tradeable
Under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, NBA teams are forced to prioritize financial flexibility more than ever. In an attempt to halt another franchise from "buying a championship" as the Golden State Warriors did in 2017 with the acquisition of Kevin Durant, the NBA has added vast restrictions on trades, free agent signings and more.
This has made low-cost or diminishing contracts highly valuable. Cleveland's floor spacer Georges Niang fits both of these categories. He is owed just under $9 million this season, and his salary goes down with each season. Niang is a valuable NBA player and veteran leader, making him a likely target for a young team needing leadership or a budding contender.
Niang's position as a trade piece was mentioned in a larger league-wide article, pitting him as a viable salary filler in a swap. Unfortunately, Niang has not seen the same success he enjoyed in his first few stops around the league since joining the Cavs. He is at an all-time low in shooting volume and percentage, but his physical playstyle and instant energy has still lifted the Cavaliers this season.
If the Cavaliers look at making a deal, Niang could see himself on the market once again. His chemistry and fit with Cleveland could secure his place on the roster, but a rough slide in the winter could shift the organization's perspective.
The Cavaliers could move Dean Wade
The Cavaliers found a diamond in the rough after signing Dean Wade from their G League affiliate Cleveland Charge. Wade is a 6'9" sharpshooting wing with impressive yet underrated defensive chops.
When Wade takes the floor, he can often make a difference for the Cavaliers, occasionally earning a starting spot when his counterpart is injured. After being usurped by Isaac Okoro this season, though, Wade's position with the Cavs could come into question. Being moved to the bench, Wade has still given the Cavaliers a necessary boost in critical moments. However, it may not be enough to keep him around if the right deal comes along.
Cleveland has fielded calls for Wade before, as his size, speed and versatility have made him a worthwhile target for any team. With a $6.1 million price tag, it is easy to match his contract in a larger deal. Wade's injury history has been his only real downfall throughout his NBA career, but his improved availability this season could make Wade a hot commodity in a league with an ever-increasing need for big 3-and-D wings.
Max Strus is becoming the odd one out
Last season, Max Strus may have become Cleveland's most untouchable asset outside of the core four. His hot shooting and athletic hustle made Strus a fan favorite in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. After sustaining an ankle sprain ahead of the regular season, Strus has faded into an afterthought amid this Cavaliers opening run.
Due to no fault of his own, Strus may be the Cavaliers' best trade piece this season. The team already looks complete, finding instant value out of the current 10-man rotation. Rookie Jaylon Tyson is also sitting on the bench waiting for his opportunity to earn a rotational spot. Strus cannot control anything in his situation right now, but his mid-sized contract, veteran playoff experience and quality two-way play would be a perfect trade asset in any all-in move the Cavs explore.
In his first season with the Cavaliers, Strus averaged 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 35.1 percent from deep on 6.8 attempts per game. As the fifth starter, Strus injected the Cavaliers with an intensity and desire to win they had not shown the season prior. That same mentality and imapct could give Strus unexpected value in trade negotations. He is a culture changer and expects the most out of himself and his teammates every night.
Atkinson may find a solid place for Strus in his rotation, but Strus' role is less concrete than last season. Okoro and Wade have both shined in his position. If Strus welcomes a bench role, he could still be an elite role player, but his return also takes away minutes from another Cavaliers role player. Unfortunately, Strus might unfairly be the odd one out in Cleveland.
For now, the Cleveland Cavaliers can enjoy success. Every front office is forced to consider these possibilities, though, and the Cavs are likely already receiving trade calls from time to time. These three Cavaliers should not be actively shopped, but their talent, experience and contracts make them the most likely early candidates ahead of the February trade deadline.