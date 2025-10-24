Darius Garland's return timeline is crystal clear if latest rumors are true

Darius Garland's exact timeline to return has been kept a big secret in the early parts of this new Cleveland Cavaliers season. There is one NBA insider stepping up to the plate to attempt to answer that question for all those in Ohio who are dying to know when their star guard will make his debut.

Brett Siegel delivered a roundup of the latest intel coming in across the league. The majority of the focus was on the murmurings around the recent contract extensions. However, there was a section at the end for other news and intel that shifted the focus. Enter Garland and the Cavaliers.

Siegel wrote, "Darius Garland is targeting a potential return from his left big toe surgery as early as the first week of November, league sources told ClutchPoints. ... Garland continues to be in the later stages of his injury progression and has ramped up his activities. ... He is very close to returning."

The NBA insider mentioned to keep an eye out for the Cavaliers' three-game homestand from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 for a potential return from Garland. If the All-Star point guard did not debut in one of those games, Siegel described it 'very likely' Garland would be back during the six-game homestand starting on Nov. 13.

Darius Garland’s return promises the spark Cavaliers offense needs

Cleveland's offense was without Garland, Max Strus, and De'Andre Hunter for its season opener against the New York Knicks. The impact of those absences definitely showed.

On one hand, it allowed for a quick surge from Evan Mobley in the first half that showed off signs of his growing offensive game. On the other hand, the Cavaliers trailed by double digits at the break and needed Donovan Mitchell to provide a scorching hot hand in the third quarter to make the game competitive again.

Playing that heliocentric brand of offense that comes with Mitchell at the forefront should not be the objective in Cleveland. Garland's return would allow the Cavaliers a clear escape from being forced to fall back on that playing style.

When Garland was missing from key parts of the series against the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, letting Mitchell backpack the offense was what the Cavaliers defaulted to in an effort to keep up. They failed.

It is time for the Cavaliers to evolve. Getting Garland back at full strength will be a big part of that process.