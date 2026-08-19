Raptors' Kawhi Leonard blockbuster forces Cavs to bring in the big guns

At this time last month, most Cleveland Cavaliers fans probably thought LeBron James would come back home. That wasn't the case, and the team has yet to make a big move to make up for missing out on the greatest player in franchise history.

The Philadelphia 76ers look like the biggest threat in the Eastern Conference, but they're far from the lone challenge. Barring a surprise, the Toronto Raptors will welcome former Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard back to Canada.

Now that the Los Angeles Clippers have been — shockingly and inexplicably — found innocent in their salary cap circumvention scheme, the Cavs' front office must stop messing around. It's time to reel a big fish in and get either Peyton Watson or Jonathan Kuminga.

The Cleveland Cavaliers can't afford to end up empty-handed

The Raptors and Clippers agreed to send Leonard back up North in a deal that would send Brandon Ingram, draft capital, and spare parts to Inglewood. Needless to say, having one of the greatest two-way players back on this side of the bracket isn't great news.

Considering that, the Cavs can't afford to roll into next season with the same core players. Making marginal moves won't be enough for a team with clear character flaws and an inability to rise up to the moment.

Peyton Watson and Jonathan Kuminga may not be bonafide stars by any means, but they're, by far, the best of the bunch right now. Of course, that doesn't mean the Cavs have to make a move just for the sake of it, but they can certainly help push Kenny Atkinson's team closer to what they need.

For starters, they can both play strong defense in the wing, and they'll certainly need that against the likes of Leonard, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, and OG Anunoby. They can also put the ball through the hoop, taking pressure off Donovan Mitchell's shoulders.

This game can be as complex or as simple as one makes it. Sometimes, the team with the most talent just finds a way. That's why this front office must fight fire with fire and stack as many prominent guys as possible.

Not to say the New York Knicks were underdogs this season, but they certainly weren't most people's first guess to come out of the East. With all the parity and the new CBA, it's getting harder for teams to repeat and build dynasties.

So, now that the East is all shooked up like Elvis, why not the Cavs? They might be just a move away, but they certainly will never reach the mountaintop if they don't pull the trigger.