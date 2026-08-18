Dennis Schroder trade might signal a Cavs' gargantuan James Harden mistake

As expected, the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled the plug on the Dennis Schroder experiment. It was nice and first, but he was one of the team's weakest links toward the end of the season and in the playoffs, and there was no way to justify his salary.

However, as much as trading him was a necessary move, the Cavs still have to deal with the James Harden saga. He's been patient for a new deal and has tried to give the team financial flexibility, and they're about to reward his goodwill.

Moving on from Schroder makes it even less likely they won't bring Harden back. And now that he's in for a big payday, the Cavs might be setting themselves up for failure by keeping him around with a steep salary.

The Cavaliers might be making a mistake with James Harden

Predictably, Harden declined his $42.8 million player option to become a free agent. Now, the Cavs are projected to give him a two- or three-year pact worth an estimated $75 million to $108 million. That might not be a great idea.

Harden is 36, and not many players get better as they grow older. He's been healthy and has usually played through injuries, but his well-documented postseason meltdowns might continue to hold this team back when it matters most.

The Cavs have been a great regular-season team more often than not over the four years or so; that has never been an issue. As such, they don't need guys who can carry them through the first 82 games, but those who can rise to the occasion when it's win-or-go-home time. Harden has never been that guy, not even in his prime — especially not in his prime.

He won't play defense, will try to shoot his way out of slumps, and will throw tantrums when things get hard. Also, he has a long history of bailing on his teams overnight, and there's no guarantee that he won't force his way out of Cleveland badly at some point.

Harden is a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest scorers and pick-and-roll players of his generation, but that's not what most people will remember about him once it's all said and done — at least not fans of his former teams.

Harden's complex legacy is controversial, and Cavs fans didn't need much time to realize why. He might be the team's only option at this point in the offseason, and not bringing him back would be all but admitting trading Darius Garland was a mistake.

But now, regardless of whether they land Peyton Watson or Jonathan Kuminga, the first order of business should be trying to find him a trade suitor before it's too late. He's always been a ticking time bomb, and the Cavs can't afford to let him outstay his welcome.