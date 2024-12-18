Ranking Top 5 Cavaliers trade candidates from "open for business" Pelicans

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a star-studded core with Donovan Mitchell at the helm and rising star Evan Mobley beginning to dominate the NBA.

Other teams, though, are not as lucky. The New Orleans Pelicans have fallen victim to a plague of endless injuries. With newly-acquired guard Dejounte Murray suffering a broken hand early on and stars like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram being sidelined for extended periods, the Pelicans have fallen to the bottom of the Western Conference. After years of building toward this generation of New Orleans basketball, the Pels are seemingly on course to tear everything down and build back up from nothing.

With the Pelicans likely sellers at the deadline, the Cavaliers could be seriously interested in a number of New Orleans players.

As Cleveland holds onto the top record in the NBA with the trade season underway, the Cavs' needs are few and less burdensome than many other franchises. While contender hopefuls struggle to avoid the Play-In Tournament, the Cavaliers can enjoy high chemistry and a high-octane offense.

The Cavs don't need a star, but the lot of role players in Louisiana should pique the front office's interests. At the right price, the Cavaliers have enough reason to explore trade options with the Pelicans. Five players stand out among the rest as the best potential targets for Cleveland.

No. 5 - Jose Alvarado

Cleveland may have one of the best backcourt rotations in the NBA. With Darius Garland and Mitchell in the starting unit, two Sixth Man of the Year candidates, Ty Jerome and Caris LeVert, lead the bench units. This makes guard depth Cleveland's least-needed role, but Jose Alvarado nonetheless could be a valuable addition to this roster.

A pesky defensive guard, "Grand Theft Alvarado" could give the Cavs another weapon to throw at opposing stars. The Pelicans veteran has built a reputation for his pocket picking ability, especially when on a full-court press. In 11 games played this year, Alvarado has averaged 1.5 steals per game. He is also contributing 10.7 points and 4.5 assists per contest.

The Cavaliers could benefit from another veteran presence, especially from a player who can still contribute significant minutes when necessary. Alvarado provides a steady defensive talent alongside being an offensive distributor and relentless competitor.

No. 4 - Yves Missi

Perhaps the most untouchable player on the Pelicans right now, Yves Missi is a standout rookie from the 2024 NBA Draft class. Drafted 21st overall, the 20-year-old rookie center is averaging 9.2 points and 8.5 rebounds with the Pelicans. With New Orleans' shallow frontcourt depth, Missi has stepped into a starting role, joining the opening unit in 20 games out of his 26 games played.

Considering the Baylor prospect's immediate impact, acquiring Missi is a highly unlikely option for Cleveland or any franchise. Missi has shown potential to compete for the season's Rookie of the Year award, especially in a less-than-stellar rookie class.

Despite his status as nearly unattainable, the hypothetical fit of Missi in Cleveland is undeniable. He is a 6'11" athlete showing immense potential for a long NBA career. Placing him as the Cavs' go-to backup big would give the franchise the perfect substitute for Mobley or Jarrett Allen, giving both players time to rest and the team a reliable injury replacement.

No. 3 - Daniel Theis

While Missi is an impossible ask, the Cavaliers should certainly scour the trade market for an upgraded backup center for Tristan Thompson. Double T is a good veteran mentor, but he is hardly a good NBA player any longer. New Orleans stretch big Daniel Theis, though, could be exactly what Cleveland needs.

At 32 years old, Theis is an impactful veteran center. Last season, the German-born big averaged 6.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for the Los Angeles Clippers. Although at low volume, Theis averaged 37.1 percent from three-point range.

Theis is not a top-tier trade target, but he is capable of playing winning basketball for 15-20 minutes each night. He is a talented small-ball center, standing at 6'8" and weighing just over 200 pounds. Placing Theis in the Cleveland frontcourt could be an underrated pickup, giving the Cavs more offensive versatility for coach Kenny Atkinson to use.

The Cavs do not have much money to spend in trades without losing a rotational player, either. Targeting a player at Theis' paygrade of just $2.5 million is an ideal pathway to improvement, likely costing a handful of second-round picks to complete the deal alongside salary matching. If New Orleans is willing to answer the phone, this would be a smart move for Cleveland.

No. 2 - Trey Murphy III

Regardless of the fact there are areas of improvement the Cavaliers can make, their best decision might be staying silent at the February 6 deadline. Cleveland has versatility and plenty of two-way talent that complements the stars well already. Unless things fall apart or a perfect deal comes by, the franchise might wait patiently, instead waiting for the buyout market to materialize.

If this is the Cavs' path forward, next summer could open an opportunity to trade for Trey Murphy III, one of the best wing role players in the league. The Pelicans recently extended Murphy, making him ineligible for trade until next summer. The 24-year-old forward is an ideal offensive addition to the Cavaliers, averaging 8.3 three-point attempts per game. Over his four-year career, Murphy has connected on 38.6 percent of his threes.

Murphy is also a talented defender, becoming a prototypical 3-and-D player over the course of his career. Whether he is blocking a rival's shot and sprinting down to the other end to catch a well-timed lob or is launching nearly a dozen three-pointers on catch-and-shoot opportunities, the young wing would immediately fit into Cleveland's system.

Additionally, the former Virginia Cavalier would be a perfect big wing in Cleveland. Standing at 6'8", Murphy can play at either the three or the four, filling in the Cavs' forward rotation better than almost any other potential trade prospect. Starting next offseason, Murphy will be owed roughly $25 million per year, making him an expensive yet enticing trade option.

Targeting Murphy this summer would be costly, but if the Cavaliers' greatest need is still a big wing, the Pelicans could have the perfect answer.

No. 1 - Herb Jones

Alongside Murphy, forward Herb Jones is a highly-coveted trade target in New Orleans. While Murphy's best talent is his offensive talent as a shooter and cutter, Jones is a top-tier defensive talent. Jones is still an above average offensive player, as well. Jones is still developing his three-point shot, shooting just under 30 percent this season after hitting the 40-percent mark last year.

Nonetheless, Jones is a cost-effective and impactful two-way talent. Cleveland's wing rotation is talented yet undersized, but adding the former Alabama forward to that talent pool is an ideal solution. Trading for Jones would be difficult, considering his impact in New Orleans, but the Cavaliers could entice the Pelicans with a bevy of trade packages.

The modern NBA values big two-way wings more than ever before, and Jones could be the best answer the Cavaliers can find and reasonable acquire. Cleveland is a tough contender already, but adding a true 3-and-D big wing could elevate the franchise to the highest level of contention to become title favorites.

Jones is a perfect fit for what Cleveland does and has the positional versatility to fill any role the Cavaliers might ask of him. Whether it costs the Cavs' final first-round pick alongside salary, it is probably worth it. He could be the final piece of the puzzle for the Cavaliers to win the Finals.

Again, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in a great position already in the NBA. There are few reasons to chase a trade, but the Cavaliers would be foolish not to explore the possibilities with a franchise like the New Orleans Pelicans filled with high-end role players ready to start a fire sale.