Momentum is building for a beloved former Cavaliers star to return

The best years in the history of the Cleveland Cavaliers were undoubtedly the LeBron James return years. While the group in the early 1990s with Brad Daugherty, Mark Price and Larry Nance is beloved by longtime Cavaliers fans, it's hard to argue with four-straight trips to the NBA Finals, one of the best offenses in the history of the NBA, and the only title in franchise history.

While LeBron James was obviously the centerpiece of those teams, he was only in Cleveland for four years before he left for Los Angeles. Kyrie Irving may have the greatest shot in franchise history, but he left before that era was even done. That left Kevin Love as the only star from that run to stay in Cleveland for the rebuild that was to come.

There were certainly some rough patches as both Love and the organization adjusted to constant losing, but he left the team on good terms and has a strong relationship with both the city of Cleveland and the Cavaliers organization. He remains close with multiple players on the team, including Max Strus, who played with Love in Miami before joining the Cavaliers last season.

On a recent episode of the Wine and Gold podcast, Cleveland.com writer and embedded Cavs reporter Chris Fedor discussed the possibility that Kevin Love could return to the Cavaliers, either by being bought out this season or walking in free agency.

Could Kevin Love return to the Cavaliers?

Love's place in the Miami Heat is no longer a guarantee, and they could be in for a youth infusion and a roster reset if they trade Jimmy Butler. Love is certainly more on Butler's side of the ledger than not, so moving him or even outright waiving him would assist in their move to get younger.

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, could use a stretch-big with the utility to play center. Georges Niang is a solid shooter, but he isn't the hgh-volume gunner that Love has grown into and he doesn't have the size or strength to hold up at the 5. Add in Love's excellent rebounding ability and you have a player who helps to fill the Cavs' needs more than Niang.

If they can add him for nothing on the buyout market to fill their final roster spot it would be ideal, but trading Tristan Thompson and a second is also an option as Thompson becomes trade-eligible on Sunday.

Love would fill the same veteran mentor role as Thompson with more utility to actually play in games; Thompson has been a significant negative when he has played, and offers essentially nothing but a rebounding body on offense. Love would space the court, whether in 5-out lineups or alongside Evan Mobley, and has enough experience not to be completely roasted in a conservative defensive system.

At 36 years old Kevin Love is not taking the league by storm; trading for him or signing him will not change the Cavaliers' future in a meaningful way. Yet he is a beloved former player who played a key role in some big moments, and bringing him back to fill a real need is the storybook ending every team hopes for.

Rumors are just that, but they seem to be pointing to the possibility of a reunion in the not-so-distant future. If you're a Cavaliers fan, you've gotta Love that.