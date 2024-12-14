1 dream trade target the Cleveland Cavaliers must chase this season

The league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers might have the chance to land the perfect addition to their roster this trade season.

Trade assets are few in Cleveland, but the Cavaliers have veteran players on quality contracts, young talent and a couple draft options left at their disposal. If the right prospect pops up, the Cavs must explore their opportunities to secure another high-end talent.

There are not many players who are worth the cost of Cleveland's remaining assets. While the Cavs could certainly make a lateral move or could maneuver their salaries to dip below the luxury tax threshold, the Cavaliers should not make any trade that does not improve their championship window.

Cleveland has built their latest generation of greatness off terrific defensive intensity, built off the backs of star frontcourt duo Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. As the Cavs journey through the regular season as the top threat to dethrone the reigning Boston Celtics, this trade season could prove crucial for the Ohio franchise to perfect their lineup.

Finding the ideal trade target this season is not easy. The best players to add to Cleveland are going to cost the Cavaliers plenty and would drain their shallow asset pool even more. Drying up the possibility for a future trade is risky business, but recent reports could suggest the best possible trade could emerge before the February 6 deadline.

Herb Jones is the perfect Cavalier trade target

While one report confirms and another denies soon after, the New Orleans Pelicans may put All-Defensive forward Herb Jones onto the trade block this year. With the worst record in the Western Conference at just five wins and 21 losses, the Pelicans are without much hope this season.

Stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have missed extended time and seem to be waiting for the front office to move them. With veteran guard CJ McCollum's $33.3 million contract on the trade block, as well, New Orleans could look entirely different by the season's end. Outside of the two young All-Star forwards, though, the Pels might find the most trade value with Herb Jones.

Jones, a 26-year-old combo forward out of Alabama, has emerged as a prototypical 3-and-D wing. The Pelicans forward offers elite defensive versatility, earning All-Defensive honors last season and ending as a Defensive Player of the Year finalist. Though Jones has struggled from the arc this season, his career 36.9 three-point percentage makes him the perfect plug-and-play wing on any contender.

The most recent reports suggest that New Orleans will not be quick to move Jones. As of this moment in time, the Pelicans have not progressed to a point of being willing to deal their defensive stopper.

"New Orleans, sources said, has no interest in fielding trade pitches for its highly regarded perimeter defensive ace." Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, ThStein Lin

The reporting from the great Marc Stein and his new coworker Jake Fischer contradict early suggestions that Jones is on the market. With trade season just beginning with the December 15 eligibility date around the corner, much could change seemingly overnight. An executive such as David Griffin has no reason to announce an early fire sale, especially for a player like Jones.

Every season, the most important asset in trade discussions is leverage. With Herb Jones, the Pelicans have plenty. The Cavaliers, though, have an equal amount of leverage as the league's best team. They are in no hurry to make a deal, but they have a variety of deals that could draw New Orleans's interest if situations change.

The Cavs have what the Pelicans want

While the Cavs have been searching for an ideal 3-and-D big wing for years, the Pelicans have targeted on Cavalier in particular over the same time. In an attempt to build a greater frontcourt around Zion, the Pels have eyed Jarrett Allen as a top trade target. If New Orleans still holds interest, Allen could be enough of a trade piece to pull Jones away.

The Cavaliers core four is the pillar upon which this new era is built. But, as Evan Mobley enters further into stardom, Jarrett Allen's role diminishes. Allen is within Cleveland's starting lineup, but he is almost always absent from the closing five. Instead, coach Kenny Atkinson has trusted in a one-big lineup, playing Mobley at the five with a floor spacer at the four. If Allen's role continues to shrink, the Cavs may be more willing to move Allen than they had been in years prior.

With a max-level contract extension this summer, Allen will be eligible for trade just ahead of the deadline. Paying Allen a max deal just to take away more opportunities for him would be a confusing decision for an already-expensive franchise. Jones, though, is a relatively affordable player and fits Cleveland's timeline. Jones has the versatility to play alongside Mobley on both ends of the court and can fill in at the three spot, as well.

There is no reason the Cavs need to trade Allen, but they would be foolish not to make incessant calls to New Orleans for Jones. If the Pels are not swayed by Allen in favor of rookie center Yves Missi, Cleveland can match Jones' $12.9 million salary. With Georges Niang and rookie Jaylon Tyson, the Cavs can build a deal. Including a 2030 first-round pick swap and a mountain of second-rounders could be the sweetener.

As for now, though, the Cleveland Cavaliers can happily continue dominating the NBA. Atkinson has unlocked the potential of this team's offense while maintaining much of their defensive prowess. A player like Jones could be the perfect missing piece at the right price, but there should be no rush or hastiness.