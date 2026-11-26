Doing the same over and over and expecting different results is the definition of insanity. If that's the case, then the Cleveland Cavaliers' front office is full of madmen. Otherwise, they would've broken up this core years ago.

But now that the team has fallen below .500 and the fans seem to have lost patience with Kenny Atkinson, they may have no choice but to make a long-overdue move. Trading Darius Garland wasn't enough, and Jarrett Allen should probably be on his way out as well.

Considering that, Bleacher Report analyst Zach Buckley claimed the Cavaliers would benefit from sending Allen to the Charlotte Hornets to get Naz Reid and Ryan Kalkbrenner. Some fans might not like that move for Cleveland, but it would actually make them a better team.

Naz Reid is a much better fit in Cleveland than Jarrett Allen

"The Cavs could slide Mobley into the 5 spot and use Reid, a career 36.9 percent three-point shooter, to clear up congestion around the basket. They'd still have double-big protection behind their guards, only without the logistical issues on offense," Buckley wrote.

On paper, the Cavs would be sending the best player in this trade, but Allen is a serial playoff underperformer. His rebounding numbers are down, he isn't an elite rim protector, and he's not a good fit next to Evan Mobley on offense.

Kalkbrenner would be a depth piece and not much more. The Cavs could look to flip him or Thomas Bryant, but regardless, Reid's three-point shooting and physicality would be a big boost to Atkinson's offense.

While not a superstar by any means, Reid earned a bigger role in Charlotte after excelling off the bench in Minnesota. He closed out games over Rudy Gobert at times, as he's a mobile defender who can step out to the perimeter while also giving the offense another three-point shooter.

For years, it seemed that Evan Mobley would be better suited to move to the interior and be the team's full-time starting center. He's tailor-made for this era of positionless basketball, and he's more than capable of holding his own against bigger and more physical opposition.

Something has to change. Allen and Mobley have always given this team some serious spacing problems, and holding onto a slightly above-average big man who's always played off the court in the playoffs isn't wise asset management.

The Cavaliers look like a mess right now, even in wins. Moving on from Allen won't solve everything, and he's just one of many problems, but if they have the opportunity to add more depth and a better fit to the offense, they just have to take it.