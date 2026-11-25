Kenny Atkinson might want to brush up on his Cleveland Cavaliers history, because the organization has demonstrated before that it's not particularly sentimental about head coaches when a championship is on the line.

Following Monday's embarrassing 122-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls, the Cavaliers find themselves sitting at 9-9. We're talking about a team that entered the season with championship aspirations losing by 14 points to an opponent that had managed four victories all season and was playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Naturally, questions about Cleveland's roster construction continue to surface. But perhaps we've been spending too much time questioning whether the Cavaliers have the right personnel and not enough time questioning whether they have the right person managing them. The more Atkinson explains what's wrong with this team, the more he implicates himself.

Kenny Atkinson's own admissions are becoming increasingly concerning

During his postgame press conference, Atkinson acknowledged his responsibility for Cleveland's inconsistent performances, pointing to his inability to establish dependable lineups. But one specific comment left me scratching my head.

"I think we can do a better job," Atkinson said. "We're playing a lot of young guys. Are we putting too many young guys out there together?"

Well, Coach, that's precisely the sort of question we're paying you to answer.

Atkinson is in his third season as Cleveland's head coach. He's had three training camps and two postseason campaigns. Nobody expects him to have every answer, particularly given the injuries and roster changes, but his continued uncertainty about fundamental rotation decisions is becoming difficult to excuse.

Against Chicago, Atkinson deployed a fourth-quarter lineup featuring Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Tyrese Proctor, Sam Merrill and Peyton Watson. That undersized unit managed four points in nearly three and a half minutes.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have experienced frontcourt options in Mario Hezonja and Thomas Bryant who've demonstrated their ability to contribute.

We've already discussed how Atkinson's excuses are wearing thin and how he has a bench full of answers. Yet here we are, nearly a quarter of the way through the season, having essentially the same conversation.

Cleveland's roster isn't perfect, but it's considerably better than its record suggests. At some point, the inability to maximize the talent available becomes a question of coaching competence rather than roster construction.

David Blatt's dismissal should serve as a warning to Kenny Atkinson

When a championship-caliber team underachieves, replacing the head coach is practically a textbook response from a front office looking to salvage the season.

And Atkinson finds himself swimming in increasingly shark-infested waters, where the decision to make that call becomes easier with every disappointing performance. Anybody remember David Blatt?

On January 22, 2016, the Cavaliers fired Blatt despite owning a 30-11 record and sitting atop the Eastern Conference. He'd taken Cleveland to the NBA Finals in his first season and had won 11 of his last 13 games before being dismissed.

Then-general manager David Griffin wasn't convinced Blatt was the right fit for the personnel or the organization's championship vision. The Cavaliers promoted Tyronn Lue, and five months later, Cleveland was celebrating its first NBA championship in franchise history.

That's particularly unfortunate for Atkinson because Cleveland doesn't merely have a precedent for dismissing a head coach under championship pressure. It has a rather spectacular success story to justify doing it again. If a 30-11 record couldn't guarantee Blatt's job security, imagine how much protection a 9-9 record affords Atkinson.

Kenny Atkinson would be wise to tread lightly

The Cavaliers have invested considerable resources in assembling this roster, and their championship window isn't going to remain open indefinitely. James Harden is 37, and Cleveland cannot afford to squander whatever productive years the former MVP has remaining while its head coach continues experimenting with lineups.

From an organizational standpoint, a head coach is considerably more expendable than an aging star whose remaining years of productive basketball cannot be recovered.

That doesn't absolve the players of responsibility. But the front office has far more flexibility to change the man directing the talent than it does to reconstruct an expensive roster during the season. Atkinson would be wise to remember that.

His Coach of the Year award earned him credibility, not immunity. And the longer Cleveland continues to underachieve, the more reasonable it becomes to conclude that the Cavaliers have a team good enough to win a championship but a coach who isn't good enough to get them there.

Tread lightly, Kenny. Cleveland has pulled the trigger under far more favorable circumstances.