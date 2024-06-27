NBA Draft: Grading the Jaylon Tyson pick for the Cleveland Cavaliers
By Ismail Sy
The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the night with the 20th pick of the first round. There were a bevy of prospects available, including rumored targets like Johnny Furphy and Kyle Filipowski. The Cavs used their pick to select all-around California forward Jaylon Tyson, who was a late riser on draft boards.
Tyson was one of many prospects that worked out for the Cavs, and according to General Manager Mike Gansey, the organization was impressed with his do-it-all skillset and how it allows Tyson to fit with any group of players on the roster.
"[Jaylon Tyson] can do so many things that, you know, we're just excited to get him in, get him with our group, get him with Kenny [Atkinson] and hit the ground running."- Mike Gansey, Cavaliers GM
So how does Tyson fit with the Cavaliers? Did they make the right choice in drafting him? Here is what fans need to know about the Cavs’ latest draft pick and the grade for the pick.
What does Jaylon Tyson do well?
Tyson offensively was one of the best in the now defunct Pac-12 this past season. He averaged about 20 points per game and shot 47 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-point range. He is great at getting to the rim and creating his own shot without getting thrown off his spot often. Tyson is also a high IQ playmaker, specifically in the pick and roll. He is adept at finding the roller or getting a high percentage shot of his own.
The Cavs already have two amazing pick and roll ball handlers in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, so having one off the bench as well is great for the team. There can never be too many guys that can handle the ball and create for themselves and others on a roster. Tyson averaged 3.5 assists in his season with California, playing a point forward role to distribute and orchestrate the offense. He also played an off-ball wing spot with Texas Tech, hitting 40 percent of this three-pointers in that role.
Going back to his shooting, Tyson displayed great growth as a shooter this past season. Whether it was in catch and shoot situations or off the bounce, Tyson has the qualities to be a good NBA shooter off the bench. With the Cavs bringing in Kenny Atkinson as their head coach and the expertise he brings as a player developer, Tyson should continue that growth.
What does Jaylon Tyson need to work on?
Tyson’s overall athleticism is not great for his size. He does not have an explosive first step that can get him by defenders, which could make creating his own shot a little tougher for him at this level. He also does not move well laterally, which could be a problem on the defensive end of the floor.
Fortunately for the Cavs, Tyson has been trying to mold his game after guys like Josh Hart and Caleb Martin. He has also stated multiple times that he is willing to do the dirty work for his team and get to the 50-50 balls. That level of toughness will take him far and will maybe mask the shortcomings he has.
To conclude, the Cavs did a great job filling a need at the wing spot by selecting Tyson. At only 21 years old, he has a lot of time to improve and develop, but the skills he already possesses helps the Cleveland Cavaliers in the short term as they try to advance deep into the playoffs. While picking someone with a little more athletic upside would have been great, Tyson’s overall skill set makes up for that.