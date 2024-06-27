1 obvious, 1 underrated way Jaylon Tyson will elevate the Cavaliers
With the final team-controlled pick in the first round until 2030, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Jaylon Tyson 20th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Tyson, a third-year prospect from the California Golden Bears blossomed in his junior season, recording career-high averages in points (19.6), rebounds (6.8) and assists (3.5). He also contributed 1.2 steals per game. With a 6-foot-7 frame and a positive wingspan, Tyson entered the NBA draft as an underrated yet talented selection. With three college programs in three years, scouts were hesitant to view Tyson as a realistic contributor, but his development and maturity drew interest by the Cavs.
Entering the draft, the Cavaliers had two clear needs to fill - a big wing and backup center. While other wing prospects such as Tristan da Silva were more coveted prospects, Tyson could prove to be a draft night steal with a long, successful career with Cleveland. At 21 years old, Tyson understands the adversity it takes to be a legitimate professional talent. He will quickly impact the Cavaliers in his rookie season, quieting the doubters with obvious talent and an underrated aspect of his game.
Tyson will obviously improve Cleveland's 3-and-D wing depth
Despite adding two veteran shooters last offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2024 postseason run was plagued with inconsistent and underwhelming perimeter shooting. The Cavs exited in the second round, ranking eighth in three-pointers attempted but fourth-worst in conversion rate among playoff teams. Of teams that reached the second round, the Cavs were dead last in three-point shooting.
In his final collegiate season, Tyson connected on 36 percent of his 4.5 three-pointers per game. He finished the year with a 5.7 offensive box plus/minus score, proving to be an efficient offensive talent. Adding another high-volume shooter to the wing rotation gives Cleveland a much-needed boost on offense. With newly-hired head coach Kenny Atkinson taking over on a five-year deal, the Cavaliers can put Tyson in the best position to continue his development during Cal.
Defensively, Tyson uses his strength and height to his advantage. Although Cleveland's two best wings in Max Strus and Isaac Okoro provided tough versatile defense last season, taller forwards could take advantage of the Cavs' physical limitations. While Tyson is not the lockdown point-of-attack defender that Okoro has become, he was one of Cal's best defenders, posting a 98.9 Adjusted Team Defensive Efficiency. Tyson is not a one-dimensional talent. He has every tool at his disposal to be a defensive pest and offensive weapon.
Alongside his two-way production, Tyson's road to the NBA was not ideal. But, his determination and growth will be a major lift for Cleveland.