Cavaliers find NBA Draft steal with Jaylon Tyson: instant reaction & analysis
The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the 2024 NBA Draft with the No. 20 selection and a long list of needs to address.
In the 2024 playoffs, the Cavaliers fell in five games to the eventual champion Boston Celtics in the second round. The Cavs posted the fourth-worst three-point percentage of playoff teams (31.5 percent) and grabbed the third-fewest rebounds per game (38.8) in their second postseason appearance with their current core.
Entering the draft, the Cavaliers had primarily held in-person work outs with tall wings and talented big men, players who could fit those roles. With the final first-round draft pick under full team control until 2030, the Cavs were in a unique spot to take advantage of a flat draft class with unprecedented variance in a player's draft range. From young project rookies to proven collegiate prospects, the Cavaliers could exit the night with a hidden draft gem in an ideal result.
Cavaliers find a sleeper pick with Cal forward Jaylon Tyson
A surprise riser in the draft, Cal Golden Bears wing Jaylon Tyson spent three years in college with three programs, growing into a promising 3-and-D prospect. In his final stop with California, Tyson averaged 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 36 percent from deep.
Adding Tyson to the Cavaliers gives them a proven talented wing for the future with shades of Trey Murphy III in terms of his defensive versatility, shooting and slashing potential. HoopsHype's Cyro Asseo de Choch noted Tyson's strength and ability to absorb contact on drives and still finish. His 6-foot-7 frame gives him potential to be an ideal modern NBA wing.
Defensively, Tyson puts his size and strength to the test. He has a long reach, allowing him to bother shots and pester opponents. His height gives him positional versatility, a skill that will greatly benefit the Cavs' undersized backcourt. With Tyson covering for Cleveland's physical limitations, he could quickly carve out a consistent role in the nightly rotation.
Beyond his shooting, Tyson's offensive game shows a lot of promise. He is a reliable catch-and-shoot threat and can find his own shot with a fluid driving package and solid handles. Tyson is willing to play an off-ball roll, perfectly complementing Cleveland's off-ball screen actions.
Tyson enters the NBA at 21 years old after struggling to find the right fit in college. Tyson played for the Texas Longhorns in his freshman year, rarely seeing singificant playing time. He then transferred for his sophomore season to Texas Tech, where he saw marginal improvement. Once he joined the Golden Bears, though, Tyson's game blossomed as he took a leading role.
His time in college molded Tyson's mental approach, recognizing his role as a 3-and-D wing rather than trying to force himself into a poor fit. He chose to target becoming an efficient, elite two-way talent. His maturity in the face of uncertainty should be a welcome addition to the Cavs' locker room.
If Tyson's shooting can translate the league and he stays focused on defense, the Cleveland Cavaliers will have found the steal of the draft. As an older prospect, Tyson has years of growth ahead of him, but he has already become one of the most promising wings in the draft class. Finding a lottery talent at 20th overall is a win for the Cavaliers, and the team will greatly appreciate the versatility that Tyson brings from day one.