Grade the Trade: Cavaliers deal Okoro to division rival in Fanspo proposal
The Cleveland Cavaliers saga with Isaac Okoro's restricted free agency is still underway, leading to circulating rumors for the young wing's future.
One way or another, it appears that Okoro's time in Cleveland is limited. After four seasons, Okoro struggled to develop his offensive game as the Cavs leapfrogged his development and began contending for the playoffs again. The former first-round pick has fallen to the wayside, regulated to a kick-and-shoot option who hardly commands defensive attention.
After a career-best regular season from deep at 37.1 percent per game, Okoro's efficiency and impact fell off in the playoffs, connecting on roughly one fourth of his three-pointers. Offensively, Okoro's talents are not just a shooter, though. His cutting and physicality give Cleveland an edge at times, but defenses are rarely concerned with Okoro. In the regular season, the vast majority of Okoro's threes were uncontested, meaning his percentage still did not generate floor spacing as Cleveland hoped.
Why the Cavaliers should trade Okoro this offseason
In restricted free agency, Okoro is stuck deciding between a cheap but long-term deal with the Cavs, a sign-and-trade with another team or accepted an $11.8 million qualifying offer that allows him to enter unrestricted free agency next year. Given the restrictive rules under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, entering unrestricted free agency could put Okoro in a position to miss out on a multi-year deal or any pay raise as franchises avoid tax thresholds.
Given Okoro's diminished role in Cleveland and need for a chance to develop his game, the best path forward may be finding a small but meaningful sign-and-trade to send him to a rebuilding organization. On a different team, Okoro could grow his versatility and execution without the constant pressure to win now. In return, the Cavaliers would likely not receive a significant haul, but finding a player who fills a need would be a reasonable expectation.
Despite his offensive inconsistency, Okoro is a steady defender with a high ceiling. His point-of-attack prowess has served the Cavs well in tight contests against leading guards in the NBA. He has kept his defensive intensity every year while steadily improving his offensive skillset. With a new team, Okoro could have a longer pathway to development and a second chance to carve out a successful career as a modern NBA wing.
As for the Cavaliers, dealing Okoro now can give them a few future assets and a player who fills a larger current need. Cleveland's frontcourt depth is shallow, employing no option beyond Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley at center. While the team can sign a veteran minimum center on a one-year rental, finding a dependable big man for the second unit for the next few years would be an ideal swap for Okoro.