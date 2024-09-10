Full NBA 2K25 ratings for Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers after latest signing
With training camp nearly here, the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2024 offseason is likely over. The roster assembled will be the roster for the year, assuming that Isaac Okoro re-signs.
For better or for worse, the only meaningful change this summer was hiring Kenny Atkinson to replace J.B. Bickerstaff as head coach. The Cavs also drafted and signed Jaylon Tyson, but his role in the nightly rotation is yet to be determined. Last season, the Cavaliers achieved their first playoff series win without LeBron James since the 1990s, giving the franchise confidence in a young core with plenty of room to grow.
Most recently, the Cavaliers inked a new deal to bring Tristan Thompson back to town once again, filling their roster to 13 active standard spots. The 33-year-old big man joins the Cavs once more as a veteran leader and backup center behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.
With the yearly release of NBA 2K on the shelves and Cleveland's squad assembled, how do the Cavaliers stack up with the East?
Every Cleveland Cavaliers NBA 2K25 overall
Player
Position
Rating
Donovan Mitchell
SG/PG
92
Evan Mobley
PF/C
86
Jarrett Allen
C
84
Darius Garland
PG/SG
82
Caris LeVert
SG/SF
77
Max Strus
SG/SF
77
Isaac Okoro
SF/SG
76
Sam Merrill
SG/PG
74
Georges Niang
PF/SF
73
Craig Porter, Jr.
PG
72
Dean Wade
PF/SF
72
Ty Jerome
PG/SG
71
Jaylon Tyson
SG/SF
70
Tristan Thompson
C
70
Biggest risers and fallers from NBA 2K24
Most notably, Cleveland's second star Darius Garland faced the harshest decline, falling from his NBA 2K24 rating at 86 down to 82. His injury woes and unsteady shooting and passing likely contributed to his fall off, but the Cavalier All-Star should only view this as another reason to fuel a comeback campaign.
With the release of 2K25, Evan Mobley rose the ranks to the second-best Cavalier, moving up from 85 to 86. Entering his fourth-season, Mobley has continually dominated as a defensive juggernaut. Though he only rose by one overall, Mobley's categorical rankings shine more light on how his standing in the NBA has grown. In total, Mobley now has 16 badges with six gold, two silver and eight bronze. His outside scoring has increased to 73, and his athleticism is tied with defense as his best category with an 81 rating.
Donovan Mitchell remains the top Cavalier with no overall change, but he entered the top 15 players across NBA 2K, sitting at 14th overall behind Devin Booker and Jalen Brunson. Behind Mitchell is the 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown who is tied at 92.
Overall, most of Cleveland's ratings stayed fairly similar year-to-year. The bench is still the weak point for the team, falling far below the standards of the top five.
Although officially listed as a shooting guard as his primary position in 2K25, Cavaliers fans controlling Cleveland in MyNBA will be happiest after moving Max Strus to a small forward. Strus has a small jump from 77 to 78 and joins the starting lineup, mirroring the Cavs' actual starting five last season. Merrill also has a jump from SG to SF, reaching 77 after the change.
How the Cavaliers rank as a team
With the Boston Celtics as the top team overall in 2K25 at 85, the Cavaliers are in the middle of a tight race across the Eastern Conference. Behind the Celtics, the New York Knicks claim the second-highest East rating at 83. The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks sit third and fourth with the Philadelphia 76ers at fifth.
The Cavaliers come in sixth, rated 81 overall with a surprisingly low defense of 65 after two seasons as a top-tier defensive roster. Their best ratings are athleticism at 83 and outside scoring at 80. Otherwise, the Cavs are well below 80 overall for everything else.
While the Cleveland Cavaliers have a handful of leading stars, the overall roster composition has left them as a middle-of-the-road squad in this year's 2K release. From stars falling to an underwhelming bench, the Cavaliers are not the simulation powerhouse that fans saw in 2K24.