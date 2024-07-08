Why Kenny Atkinson already makes the Cavaliers offseason a win
While the rest of the NBA world chases the remaining free agents this offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers have stayed as silent as they have the last two trade deadlines.
The Cavs are one of few teams which have yet to make any meaningful roster changes this summer, joining the Los Angeles Lakers in having an unexpectedly quiet offseason. Cleveland's trade rumors began immediately following their playoff exit, including a shocking report that Darius Garland's representation could attempt to force a trade. New reports suggest that Garland was "pissed" at the statement, and the Cavaliers have shown no interest in breaking up the core.
Cleveland's latest rumors include a potential Isaac Okoro sign-and-trade for one of Cameron Johnson or Dorian Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets. The Cavs recognize a need to improve their wing depth with a versatile floor spacer. Though Okoro has improved every year, his offensive game has been a major downfall for the Cavaliers in the past two postseasons as rival teams almost entirely ignore Okoro on the perimeter and are rarely punished for it.
While adding a veteran 3-and-D wing would be a massive upgrade for the Cavaliers, the offseason has already been a substantial win for the organization heading into the third year with Donovan Mitchell.
New Cavaliers coach has a true vision for the future
Cleveland's first major change was replacing long-time head coach J.B. Bickerstaff with Kenny Atkinson, Jarett Allen's former Nets coach and 2022 NBA Champion under Steve Kerr on the Golden State Warriors.
In Atkinson's introductory press conference, he presented a confident, focused demeanor with a vision for the future. A key focus of Atkinson's conference included the development of budding star forward Evan Mobley. Mobley's progression was sidelined under Bickerstaff, hardly growing in his offensive role and being relegated to a dunker spot mainstay. With a crowded paint of Mobley and Allen, the Cavaliers never found a real flow in their season.
Atkinson noted Mobley's underrated playmaking and suggested he could be a secondary facilitator next season alongside extending his range to the perimeter. Placing Mobley in a post playmaker role mimics Draymond Green, Atkinson's former player in San Francisco. The Warriors ran a two-big lineup, and Green's intelligent passing gave the surrounding shooters an opportunity to maintain floor spacing without a five-out structure.
If Cleveland's new system can infuse this concept with Mobley's growing shot profile, Atkinson's vision could bring the Cavaliers to the next step in their evolution.
Beyond Mobley, Atkinson hinted at his overall views for the future, trusting in the Cavaliers' depth to support the starring four. He did not appear to be a Kerr clone, intending to recreate everything about the Warriors. He gave a unique perspective that incorporated lessons from every stop he has had along the way to the Land. Even if the Cavaliers make a significant trade soon, his history of player development and offensive know-how could be Cleveland's best addition of the summer.
Cleveland's winning culture
Winning championships takes a culture established by the leading voices of the locker room. With Atkinson in charge, the Cavaliers still needed to fill out the rest of the coaching staff beneath him.
Throughout the summer, the Cavs and Lakers were compared to one another in the respective coaching searches with Stephen A. Smith citing Cleveland's opening as more favorable than Los Angeles. Placing a small market team such as the Cavaliers ahead of the dynastic Lakers is no small suggestion, and the results of the coaching search speak volumes in favor of Smith's suggestion.
Beyond the head coaches, the Cavaliers' path to filling out the staff has showcased the winning culture being established in northeast Ohio. Cleveland has added a wealth of respected NBA minds alongside Atkinson. Atkinson's former Brooklyn assistant coach Jordan Ott and former Nets player DeMarre Carroll joined the staff, happily working under Atkinson once again based on their relationship and respect for him during his stint in Brooklyn.
Carroll carved out an 11-year NBA career, earning a reputation as a versatile threat, starting his career as a small forward and eventually transitioning into a mix of a three, four or five. Carroll most recently worked under Darvin Ham with the aforementioned Lakers. While Carroll could have attracted attention to join other franchises, his choice to reunite with Atkinson speaks to his ability to connect with and develop players. It is no small gesture for a former player to join his old coach's staff.
Following Carroll and Ott, Atkinson recruited Donovan Mitchell's former assistant coach with the Utah Jazz Johnnie Bryant to fill the role of associate head coach. Bryant brings four years under Tom Thibodeau with the New York Knicks to the group and was also a candidate for the initial head coaching position in Cleveland. Bryant's preexisting relationship with Mitchell and his lengthy experience across the Jazz and Knicks add to Atkinson's exceptional staff.
By and large, Atkinson has already established one of the most diverse and talented coaching organizations across the league. His ability to recruit former assistants and players of his highlights his mindset and cultural leadership. Regardless of Cleveland's offseason moves, fans rest assured that next season will have a determined mindset with an elite coaching staff leading the charge.
Each of Atkinson's hires fills a necessary hole. Ott brings consistency to Atkinson's staff. Carroll adds a former player's mindset, something Atkinson cannot offer. Bryant has a preestablished relationship with the Cavaliers' superstar cornerstone who just signed a three-year extension. There is no guarantee that this staff will launch the Cavaliers to their ceiling on opening night, but Atkinson's ability to bring in promising minds while the Lakers have struggled to assemble their staff this summer speaks volumes to his leadership and relationship building.
Building a championship-caliber coaching staff is not a headlining story. The Cleveland Cavaliers still need to chase improvements to build around Mitchell. The work is not done, but Atkinson and his staff have already made this offseason a success for the aspiring contender.