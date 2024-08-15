1 skill that will define Jaylon Tyson's rookie season with Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers' quiet offseason has caused some discontent across the fanbase, but the team has still found an avenue for growth in standout summer league rookie Jaylon Tyson.
The 21-year-old prospect surprised crowds with his do-it-all playstyle and tough overall demeanor. Whether he absorbed contract on a drive or risked his body for a clutch rebound, Tyson has earned respect with the Cavs before training camp. On a roster in need of gritty players willing to make the extra effort, Cleveland should likely value Tyson highly in his first season.
In his introductory press conference, Tyson was not lauded as a definite lock to make the nightly rotation. Cavaliers general manager Mike Gansey said the franchise planned to go slow with Tyson's integration, but the rookie's performances thus far may hasten his arrival. The young wing's highlight was a near triple-double night, scoring 21 points alongside 11 rebounds and 9 assists against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers. In the game with the most eyes watching as the Cavs battled LeBron James' son, Tyson thrived in the spotlight. That tenacity should elevate his role in Cleveland quickly.
Ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft, Tyson was expected to be an early second-round pick by many draft boards, making him one of the largest risers of the draft. To this point, he has not disappointed. Still, there is a reason that Tyson was available at pick 20 overall and projected to fall significantly lower. He is a talented but raw player with some question marks. He showed improved defense in the summer league, but one aspect of his game will likely be the catalyst for his impact in year one.
Jaylon Tyson must find his range with Cavaliers
Tyson ended the summer with an average of seven rebounds per game and a handful of assists. He scored inside and out, too, and gave the Cavaliers some worthy defensive effort. Tyson was adamant in his intentions to be a better defender. His three-point shooting, though, will need growth before he can crack the rotation.
Although Tyson shot 40 percent from the arc over five games, he passed up on a few too many open looks in favor of driving into a contested paint. His offensive game is confident and well-rounded everywhere else, adding to the belief that his perimeter shooting can improve quickly. At this point, Cleveland cannot afford to add another non-shooter to the wing rotation after failing to swap Isaac Okoro in a sign-and-trade for an improve shooter this year.
At 6-foot-6, Tyson is the Cavaliers' biggest wing player outside of Dean Wade. He provides a uniquely versatile skillset with the ability to play any position from point guard to small forward. His court vision and willing passing showcase why he was given a lead on-ball role in his final collegiate season, and his energetic rebounding is a welcomed sight for a team who struggled to stay above average on the boards all season.
Tyson's play in the summer league earned him nationwide respect. As one of the best rookies over the summer, Tyson has outperformed every expectation originally set for the underrated prospect. His shooting confidence may still need improvement, but there should be no resentment from the Cavaliers for the decision to draft the Cal State Golden Bear star.
If Tyson can add to his shooting volume and maintain his efficiency, the Cavaliers could have found the steal of the draft. If his shooting is still hesitant, though, the Cavs can feel confident in the rest of his skillset to impact winning. With training camp approaching, Kenny Atkinson and the Cleveland Cavaliers will have a greater opportunity to find Jaylon Tyson's best-fitting role and fit within the rotation ahead of preseason.