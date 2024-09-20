Former NBA Champion named Cleveland Cavaliers 'dream' trade target
The Cleveland Cavaliers offseason may be finished after re-signing Isaac Okoro to a multi-year contract, but the potential for a substantial move to chase the top of the Eastern Conference cannot be ignored.
While the Cavaliers improved upon last year's early playoff exit, the team's lacking aggression this offseason to improve the supporting cast or roster as a whole has left some fans confused with the Cavs' direction. The East has only gotten more difficult this year as the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers added two of the most desired targets this summer. The Indiana Pacers' trade deadline move for Pascal Siakam also helped them surge in the late-season rankings, meanwhile, the Cavaliers stayed silent for the second consecutive deadline.
This summer, the Cavs had an early interest in a sign-and-trade with Okoro to find a more reliable 3-and-D wing with better size. Unfortunately, numerous trade options fell through, and Cleveland's final decision dragged on throughout the entire summer. The indecision and confusing maneuvers by Cleveland is less than inspiring, but it does not mean their chance to improve is over yet.
In a new article, Bleacher Report suggested the most realistic "dream" trade target for every NBA team. While the Cavs' star Darius Garland also appeared as the Los Angeles Lakers' target, the option for the Cavaliers to pursue may offer a better insight to a realistic future and need for the Cavs.
Cleveland's top trade target
At the time of the article's release, the Cavaliers had not yet settled on a deal with Okoro; however, the article's focus for Cleveland remains the same. Despite early offseason rumors, the Cavaliers' core is set with Donovan Mitchell, Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. With each player on a maximum contract, Cleveland has committed to a future of those four, at least for one more season.
That leaves the bench and supporting cast to be improved. Last season, Max Strus proved to be a worthy fifth starter. The bench, however, struggled mightily to find consistency and harshly fell in the playoffs. The Cavaliers lack a championship mindset leading the second unit, and that is where B/R's suggested target comes into play.
Bleacher Report named 2023 NBA Champion Bruce Brown, Jr. as a dream target for Cleveland, citing his versatility and defensive ability as the calling cards for the Cavaliers to make the call. After winning a ring with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, Brown accepted a two-year deal with the Indiana Pacers before being dealt to the Toronto Raptors. In the final year of that deal, Brown is Toronto's best bargaining chip.
As B/R points out, adding Brown to the Cavs could give Cleveland a determined player who has already proven to be an integral piece of a winning franchise. Brown was the glue to Denver's schemes, bringing tenacity on defense and do-it-all offensive talent. He is not a specialist at any one area, but he is dangerous enough anywhere that defenses cannot risk ignoring him.
Is Brown the right move for the Cavaliers?
The 28-year-old wing averaged 10.8 points, 2.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds last year, including a 32.3 percent three-point shot. In his most recent playoff run with Denver, Brown averaged 12 points and 4 rebounds while shooting 31.6 percent from deep.
Brown is an imperfect player. His shooting leaves something to be desired, but his confidence and overall impact can lessen the impact of a poor shooting performance. At 6-foot-4, he is undersized as a wing and often plays a combo guard role, a position the Cavaliers are fairly overloaded at.
If Brown were added as a replacement to Okoro or Caris LeVert, he could easily be viewed as an upgrade overall to either player with his championship history and reputation in the league. But, in a vacuum, Brown's skillset could be redundant regardless of who is sent back to the Raptors. The Cavaliers do not lack in what Brown offers on the court. While B/R's reasoning is sensible, the Cavs should not target another undersized jack of all trades, especially after drafting Jaylon Tyson this summer.
Admittedly, Brown might still be the best realistic choice left. Bleacher Report's piece specifically looked at realistic options rather than an absolutely perfect player. In that case, the Cleveland Cavaliers would certainly appreciate what Brown offers as a basketball player. He could be a veteran leader and secondary playmaker. But, given the Cavs' hesitancy all summer, he is likely not going to end up on Cleveland's radar two weeks before training camp.