3 sleeper trade targets for the Cleveland Cavaliers offseason
NBA training camp is two weeks away, but there are still some last-minute alterations the Cleveland Cavaliers can make to the lineup. Getting another veteran producer would be a plus, considering the need for reserve production, leadership and a tough voice after Marcus Morris, Sr.’s departure to the New York Knicks. The team still has Tristan Thompson, but another guy with credibility could go a long way.
The Cavaliers have limited assets, yet most of the players available are expendable from other teams. Can the Cavaliers find value in an underused asset? It’s not easy, but these things happen. Who can forget how the Brooklyn Nets relatively recently were clueless about Bruce Brown’s talent, letting him get away for less than $7 million to the Denver Nuggets in summer 2022? Brown was a pivotal player in the Nuggets championship group.
The Cavs probably won’t snag any rough diamonds, but perhaps they can finesse an opal. Let’s review who can help the Wine and Gold.
No. 1 - Torrey Craig
Torrey Craig was the eighth man in the Playoffs for the 2020-21 Phoenix Suns, who went to the NBA Finals. The Cavaliers would have to give up Craig Porter, Jr. to steal Craig from the Chicago Bulls but would get back a veteran who has logged 75 Playoff games.
In Cleveland, Craig would be a backup 3-and-D power forward. He can work in the zone and effectively in man coverage against smaller players. On top of that, he made 39.2 of his 3-point attempts on a low volume (2.9) last year. He could hover at that mark in Cleveland, surviving on drive-and-kick plus swing plays.
Craig could also turn into a relief option if Dean Wade isn’t paying well or faces another untimely injury ahead of the postseason.