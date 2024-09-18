Full Isaac Okoro contract details reveal a massive gamble
By Tyler Watts
The Cleveland Cavaliers finally worked out a three-year extension with Isaac Okoro in mid-September. He spent months as a restricted free agent. Once cap space dried up, a reunion was the most likely outcome, but agreeing on a deal took time. The Cavs wanted to keep the former top-five pick but had to limit their spending.
There are plenty of questions about their roster. Cleveland signed Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen to long-term extensions this offseason, but fit questions remain. The Cavaliers reached the second round of the playoffs in 2024. They are proven in the regular season, but can a group with two undersized guards and two non-shooting big men win in the playoffs?
They need wings like Okoro to balance out their roster. The full details of his new contract were released on Sept. 18 and featured a surprise gamble that may favor the 23-year-old long-term.
Isaac Okoro's contract details reveal a massive gamble
Bobby Marks dropped the details of Okoro’s new deal, including him getting $4.9 million in unlikely incentives. His guaranteed salary breaks down like this.
- 2024-25: $10.2 million
- 2025-26: $11.0 million
- 2026-27: $11.8 million
Marks also notes Okoro could have accepted his $11.8 million qualifying offer for this season and became an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2025. The gamble would have left $21.2 million in guaranteed money on the table, but given Okoro the freedom to find a larger deal next summer without a franchise worrying about the Cavs matching rights.
Signing a qualifying offer can blow up in the player’s face. Nerlens Noel famously rejected a $70 million extension before signing the qualifying offer as a restricted free agent. He made just $27.2 million over the next six years and never recouped his could-be payday.
Okoro was not willing to bet on himself with over $21 million on the table. The 23-year-old is now locked in through 2027 and figures to play a key role for Cleveland as he continues developing his game. The Cavs hope he blossoms into a coveted 3-and-D wing on a below-mid-level exception contract.
History is against the Cleveland Cavaliers in this gamble. Isaac Okoro must continue his improvement to live up to his new contract and several young talents have not. Does the 6’5 wing break the trend and find his footing as the franchise takes the next step? If not trades could be on the horizon in Cleveland. Stay tuned to find out how it all shakes.