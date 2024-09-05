Cleveland Cavaliers veteran guard named a 'flight risk' next summer
The new NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) has caused plenty of turmoil for front offices across the Association. This summer, the Cleveland Cavaliers have attempted to navigate the tumultuous terms and forge their path, but the restrictions have forced the Cavs to stay silent this offseason.
Despite clear signs of growth left to fill, Cleveland has found themselves pigeonholed and stuck unless they can find the perfect sign-and-trade for Isaac Okoro or stumble across an unexpected solution. With few options to explore, the Cavs spent the summer investing in a young talented core and building an exciting new coaching staff.
Although the front office will not admit it, this summer has not gone as planned. Okoro's extended free agency dilemma has frozen the team's paths to improvement, leaving the rotation shallow and incomplete. Still, Cleveland silenced rumors that brewed for two years surrounding Donovan Mitchell's future. As the Cavs approach this season, their eyes are on the future.
With a quiet summer focused on building a future, peeking forward reveals more possible pitfalls the Cavs could fall into if plans go awry. In a new article by Bleacher Report, one of the Cavaliers' veteran leaders could leave for nothing next summer due to the Cavaliers' lack of financial flexibility.
Caris LeVert named 'flight risk' for Cavaliers in 2025
B/R's Greg Swartz took a look into the future at NBA players who could be on a new team in 2025. Swartz opened the piece with a look into Caris LeVert, Cleveland's sixth man and go-to scorer off the bench. With an expiring $16.6 million contract this year, LeVert will enter unrestricted free agency next summer with the ability to choose his next destination.
Given Cleveland's hefty contracts handed out to the core this offseason, re-signing LeVert is not an easy task. While the Cavs will hold Bird Rights and can offer more to the Columbus native than rival franchises, Cleveland could run the risk of stepping past a luxury tax apron and severely hamstringing any other moves they would want to make. Ultimately, the Cavs are going to enter a hellish luxury tax situation in the near future with their latest extensions, but LeVert could be the tipping point the Cavaliers cannot afford.
Swartz notes that Cleveland's current cap sheet will set them just $26.9 million below the new harrowing second tax apron next summer with just nine players on the roster. This figure does not include Okoro's potential new deal which could limit the Cavs further. Letting LeVert leave for nothing is the Cavs' only choice to relieve their stress, but losing his $16.6 million number does not give them any more money to offer free agents.
The best choice for the Cavaliers and LeVert
Thankfully for Cleveland, the front office may have found LeVert's replacement already. Selected 20th overall in this year's draft, Jaylon Tyson shined in summer league and looks prepared to be a contributor in year one. The three-year collegiate recruit has showcased a versatile skillset and natural maturity that could greatly benefit the Cavaliers.
If Tyson can continue to develop his three-point shot and defensive prowess early in the season, LeVert quickly becomes the most expendable player on the roster. At 6-foot-6, Tyson has a similar frame to LeVert, and his do-it-all playstyle could be the perfect option for the Cavs' wing rotation.
Admittedly, LeVert and Tyson are not comparable stylistically, but the roles they can fill for the Cavaliers are nearly identical. Tyson serves as a guard-wing hybrid with two-way talent, just like LeVert. The difference, though, is that Tyson is a less ball-dominant force and displayed a unique skill set to track down long rebounds, battle for every loose ball and fill a stat sheet. Translating his results to the NBA could establish Tyson as a nightly presence for the Cavaliers, pushing LeVert out of the rotation.
With an expiring contract just high enough to be traded for another established role player, the Cleveland Cavaliers must explore LeVert's trade market and not hesitate to agree to terms on a deal that gives long-term contributors to the roster. Holding onto LeVert until he can leave in free agency will not help the Cavaliers' financial burdens, but using his contract in a midseason trade to answer a different need could greatly benefit the Cavs' lofty aspirations.