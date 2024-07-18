Summer League: Jaylon Tyson proves NBA-ready talent with Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have not dominated the 2024 NBA Summer League the same as they had a year prior, but their struggles in the offseason have plenty of brightsides to celebrate.
Cleveland returned to the Summer League with most of last year's core roster, including Emoni Bates and Craig Porter, Jr. Australian forward Luke Travers and NC State big man DJ Burns, Jr. also joined the crew alongside Cavs rookie Jaylon Tyson. As the offseason tournament approached, the Cavaliers' wealth of young potential had numerous storylines and intrigue to follow.
Unfortunately, the Cavs' run as reigning champions has led to a 1-2 record after a 85-96 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Despite the losses, Summer League's primary purpose is a showcase of young talent against NBA talent before training camp begins. The Cavs might not have gold in their sights this year, but that is a far lower priority than scouting this year's prospects. Travers, Burns and Bates have all caught eyes for improved presence on the court, though Burns has faded to the background at times as his lacking athleticism has hurt his potential thus far.
As for Travers and Bates, both have improved their physical build. Travers' three-point shot still lacks considerably, but his cutting and physicality on drives has been a positive. Bates has continued to be a fearless shooter. The 2023 second-round pick also has entered the Summer League with better size, adding over 20 pounds in the past year. First and foremost, though, Cleveland's latest addition Jaylon Tyson has shown exactly why he was the right pick at 20th overall this year.
Jaylon Tyson is a jack of all trades for Cavaliers
The 21-year-old rookie Tyson is not a knockdown shooter or unstoppable threat with the ball in his hands, but he has proven he is capable of doing everything the Cavs hoped he could do. Standing at 6-foot-6, Tyson is a combination of a big guard and a wing.
In his three collegiate seasons, Tyson's role shifted with each school. In his sophomore year with Texas Tech, Tyson played an off-ball wing role as a catch-and-shoot threat. Once he joined the Cal Golden Bears, Tyson took the leading role with the ball in his hands to coordinate the offense. He showed his understanding of offensive schemes, averaging 3.5 assists in his junior year. With the Cavs this summer, Tyson has continued his do-it-all style, switching between on-ball and off-ball duties depending on who he is playing alongside.
Tyson's willingness to alter his role mid-game displays a mental maturity necessary for an NBA role player. With Tyson already displaying a team-first nature, his statistical growth will only improve as he carves a spot in a steady system over time. As for his stats, Tyson has done a little bit of everything in each of his first three games with Cleveland.
In his debut against the Orlando Magic, Tyson contributed 15 points, 8 rebounds and one block in 24 minutes. He shot 7-of-14 from the field, including one three-pointer. He followed up that performance with 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals against the Milwaukee Bucks. In his most recent matchup, his usage fell, only attempting six field goals in the game. Still, Tyson added 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.
Tyson's early impressions in Summer League should earn him a real chance to enter the regular season rotation this year. With rebounding, playmaking and improved defense, Tyson gives the Cavaliers a jack of all trades with scoring potential. As the Cavs explore their trade options this offseason, Tyson can offer a solid replacement for Caris LeVert should Cleveland include his expiring $16.5 million salary in a trade. Otherwise, Tyson serves as a reliable reserve option for any injuries or changes that could occur over the year.
Adding an athletic rebounder to Cleveland's wing rotation could expand the Cavs' overall production and hustle. The Cavaliers struggled mightily to win the rebounding battle against more aggressive rosters the past two years, and with few moves made to address the flaw, Tyson could be the best addition in a while.
While Summer League performances are not guaranteed to translate to the NBA, Jaylon Tyson's confidence and team mentality is the perfect inclusion to the Cleveland Cavaliers next season.