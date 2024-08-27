No-brainer signing the Cavaliers must make (and it is not Isaac Okoro)
By Tyler Watts
The Cleveland Cavaliers have just 12 players under standard contracts. They are the only franchise with more than one open spot on their 15-man roster. The Cavs are trying to sort out Isaac Okoro’s restricted free agency and have their sights set on contending after locking in their core pieces long-term.
There are plenty of questions left to answer. Cleveland has two small guards in their backcourt and two non-shooting big men. They need help on the wing and have to figure out if Darius Garland is in their long-term plans. The Cavaliers believe they can contend, but their holes may prove to be too massive.
The Pistons are the only team with cap space remaining with just $10.2 million. It likely means Okoro eventually returns to Cleveland on a fresh contract. The Cavs have other moves to make, including this no-brainer signing on a veteran minimum contract.
Cavaliers must bring back Marcus Morris Sr. in free agency
Cleveland had the 12th-best net rating in the NBA last season. It was boosted by the seventh-best defense, but they were 16th on offense. The Cavs were in the middle of the pack in 3-point shooting and had too many lineups that struggled to keep the floor spaced.
Cleveland signed Morris Sr. in March after he was waived by the Spurs. The 6’8 forward averaged 5.8 points and 2.1 rebounds over 15.0 minutes per game. He played a bit more in the playoffs and had two standout games. Morris had 12 points in 25.8 minutes in a Game 5 win over the Magic and dropped 25 on ten of 13 shooting from the field in the Cavs final game against the Celtics.
Cleveland desperately needs a combo forward capable of providing some size, floor spacing, and defense to their lineups. The Cavaliers will likely only have minimum contracts to offer, and Morris Sr. is the best available free agent.
Things were not always harmonious during the veteran’s short stay in Cleveland, but the two sides appear destined for a reunion. Morris Sr. gives the Cavaliers a needed spark off the bench, and the franchise gets a rotation player for the minimum.
Fans should not expect too much from Marcus Morris Sr. on the Cleveland Cavaliers. He will likely play 15 to 20 minutes per game and be inconsistent. The 34-year-old is a no-brainer signing. The Cavs hope Kenny Atkinson can lead the franchise back to the top, but the head coach needs a talented roster. It is on the front office to deliver and signing Morris is a strong start.