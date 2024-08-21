Cavaliers have put Darius Garland in an impossible position to succeed
By Tyler Watts
The Cleveland Cavaliers still have work to do this offseason. They have just 12 players under contract, and Isaac Okoro remains a restricted free agent. Cap space has dried up, so Okoro figures to be back. The Cavs extended Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley this offseason and plan on running it back with their core four after two straight playoff appearances.
Their roster is a bit perplexing. Cleveland has two small star guards and two non-shooting big men. Last season, they added Max Strus to improve their floor spacing, but the Cavaliers do not have a true 3-and-D wing on their roster. Things can get complicated on both ends, and it may ultimately hold the franchise back from being a serious title contender.
Darius Garland was an All-Star in 2022 and looked to be on his way to superstar status, but he has taken a step back since Donovan Mitchell arrived. The Cavaliers lost two straight in the Play-In Tournament in 2022 and traded for Mitchell because they were on the rise. Cleveland is better positioned to win, but it has put Garland in a difficult spot.
Darius Garland is in an impossible position to maximize his talent on the Cavaliers
The fifth overall pick in 2019 averaged 21.7 points, 8.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 35.7 minutes per game during his third NBA season. He was only 22 years old and produced a 2.8 value over replacement player (VORP), which ranked 28th in the NBA ahead of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaylen Brown, and Anthony Edwards.
Most would assume adding Mitchell would limit Garland’s ball-handling, but improve his scoring efficiency. Instead, he shot 46.2 percent from the field in 2022 and just 44.6 percent last season. His shot diet has changed. Garland is getting to the rim less partly because Cleveland has two big men clogging the lane. The 6’1 guard has operated more from three to ten feet and beyond the 3-point line over the last two years.
His percentage of field goals assisted has gone from up from 75 percent in 2022 to 91.5 in the last two seasons combined. Garland is more of a play finisher than a creator in his current role. His assists are down, and he is the number two option behind Mitchell.
It is why the 24-year-old popped up in trade rumors this offseason. Teams remember what he did in 2022 and know he is coming off a disappointing season. Garland can be an All-Star and lead his team to the playoffs. He just needs the opportunity to prove it.
It is not easy being an undersized point guard. There are defensive questions, so his team must maximize his offense to get the most out of Garland. That won’t happen in Cleveland, and it has put him in an impossible position to showcase his immense talent.
Darius Garland is still years away from his peak and could return to star status in the right situation. Does he find it? The Cleveland Cavaliers appear set on trying again with this core four, but things can change quickly in the NBA. Stay tuned to see how it all shakes out.