Cleveland Cavaliers say everything they have to at press conference
One day after the release of Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman addressed the media and spoke on the future of the team.
Once the Cavaliers lost in the Conference semifinals to the Boston Celtics, rumors circulated regarding the core four's future and the coach. As with most NBA teams, the coach was the first domino to fall. Altman thanked Bickerstaff for his four years of service, suggesting that the move was due to his fit with the team's plans rather than his talent or value as a coach.
Altman said he believes the team is not far off from their goal of winning an NBA title, but they would need a change in leadership to take that next step. It was not due to any specific choice or mistake by Bickerstaff, but it was instead to shift to a new style.
""I think for us, with this group, finding someone with a new approach, a fresh set of eyes to help us move forward. And we've accomplished a lot in the last few years, getting to a conference semifinal, and we don't want to be complacent""- Koby Altman
Bickerstaff was on the hot seat all season with Cleveland, so his dismissal was far from a surprise. His peers across the Association, though, praised his work ethic and mind for the game. Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said he believes the former Cavs coach did an amazing job with a complete culture makeover. Bickerstaff is not viewed as a poor coach by the league, and he will likely find a new job quickly.
Bickerstaff led the Cavaliers to two playoff appearances over four full seasons in charge. He received votes for Coach of the Year multiple times, and he coached Cleveland to be one of the league's leading defenses. While the change in leadership was expected, Bickerstaff's legacy with the Cavs should be fond.
Cavaliers play it koi with core four's future
With the coaching position open, the potential for a massive overhaul this summer for Cleveland's roster seemed like the next shoe to drop. The Cavaliers' core four of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen have achieved much together, but with each one playing better without their counterpart on the floor, Cleveland may have no choice but to break up the two duos.
In Altman's conference, he insisted the team hopes to keep their core intact and complimented their growth over the years. The choice might not be his, though, with a looming Darius Garland trade request if Mitchell signs an extension this summer. The Cavs are reportedly prepared to offer Mitchell a four-year, $208 million contract extension shortly after the NBA Finals end. If Garland's representation Klutch Sports does plan to find him a new home team in the case of a Mitchell extension, Altman's words may have been a tactic to maintain trade value rather than the Cavs' actual plans.
Garland signed a five-year max contract with the Cavaliers in 2022 and still has more than $100 million owed over the next four seasons. If the Cavs believe the backcourt can succeed at the highest level together, they do not have to trade him. The Cavaliers hold the leverage, but Garland would garner a wealth of interest across the league - possibly enough to sway Cleveland's intentions.
Alongside Garland, Jarrett Allen's future in Cleveland has been questioned since he missed the last eight games of the postseason. The Cavaliers were overly mysterious of the actual nature of Allen's injury, listing him as questionable with a rib contusion every game. Reports stated that Allen's injury left him unable to lift his arms above his head or complete standard basketball activities. Altman used the term "broken ribs" multiple times, but when asked directly what his injury was, he called them "pierced" instead. The nature of a pierced rib was not disclosed, leaving media members left to speculate indefinitely.
Allen's absence in the playoffs reportedly rubbed teammates the wrong way, including Marcus Morris, Sr. who stated that he would have played through the injury if he were in Allen's position. The back-and-forth discussion surrounding Allen's health and the team's response has veiled his future in mystery. After six seasons in the NBA, Allen has earned one All-Star appearance and has multiple suitors in the league ready to make their offer if he becomes available.
For everything Altman stated, everything can change with one trade request or one phone call, and the front office has to know this. With weeks until Mitchell is extension eligible, though, the team would have done themselves a disservice by admitting they are open to trade discussions and want to break up their core. For the sake of negotiations, the Cavaliers must insist they believe every piece of their core is precious and nearly untouchable.
These words might be true, and Cleveland might be committed to this group. But, Altman has an entire offseason to navigate and a coach to hire. For now, there are no definitive changes that will absolutely happen for the Cavs.