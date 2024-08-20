3 realistic expectations for the Cleveland Cavaliers 2024-25 NBA Season
For better or worse, Cleveland Cavaliers fans will see a third season with a relatively unchanged squad.
The offseason has been uncharacteristically quiet across the NBA outside of a few major moves from the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks. The Cavaliers' silence was a surprising turn of events, however, after early reports suggested massive changes could come to the Land. With rumors swirling of a potential Darius Garland trade and locker room frustration aimed toward Jarrett Allen, the Cavs' core four looked to be close to fracturing.
Instead, Cleveland's front office refused to entertain trade talks for Garland or Allen. Despite the rumors, the Cavaliers committed to their core and hired a new head coach with a new vision to maximize the young talent on the team. Kenny Atkinson's previous time spent as Allen's head coach on the Brooklyn Nets and his championship era with the Golden State Warriors could give the Cavaliers options to unlock the missing element on offense to break up the cluster among the core.
Still, conference rivals have undeniably improved and raced past or caught up to the Cavaliers. Outside of Philly and New York, the Orlando Magic signed NBA Champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as a 3-and-D wing veteran to mentor the Magic's young stars and help the team take a step forward. Orlando also signed extensions with Franz Wagner and Jonathan Isaac, cementing their identity as a tall, versatile, defense-first franchise.
With shifting power in the East and the Cavaliers' unknowns, their 2024-25 campaign could be an unpredictable ride. If the Cavs can avoid the unexpected injury plague from last season, though, they could achieve significant results throughout the year.
No 1. - The Cavaliers end the season as the fourth seed again
For the last two seasons, the Cavaliers have ended the regular season with homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. Given the Cavs' lack of change and their competitors, ending at the same conference position is the most likely and best scenario for Cleveland.
Currently, the Cavaliers are probably in a close battle with the Sixers, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers for the third-best record in the East behind the likely best squads in the Celtics and Knicks. Although the Cavs could slide due to injury, the Sixers and Bucks both employ stars more historically injury-prone, giving the Cavaliers an advantage if they can stay healthy and poised. Surpassing one to reach the third seed will be in play all season, but ultimately Cleveland's own misfortune and growing pains will hold them back to a third consecutive fourth seed.
Perhaps third time will be the charm, but the Cavs must be prepared to have a brutal battle down the stretch with Indiana. The Pacers are also a young, playoff-vetted team. After a trip to the conference finals last year, Indy will be a force in the East with eyes toward the Finals once again. The Cavaliers have repeatedly stumbled to game 82, especially after this year's All-Star break. If Cleveland hopes to retain homecourt in round one, Atkinson must avoid overplaying stars and developing an ideal offensive scheme.